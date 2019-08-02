St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Although our Bible Study group isn’t meeting during the summer, be sure to put The Bible on your summer reading list, better yet, your year round reading list!
The worship service begins at 9:30 a.m. Communion will be celebrated on this ninth Sunday after Pentecost. Welcome to our guest organist, Pat Nyce!
The Property Committee will meet Tuesday night at 6:30, and Worship and Music Committee at 7 p.m.
The Community Clothing Rack will be open for shoppers on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon.
St. Joseph’s Hill Church, 244 Koch Road, Boyertown
Summer Schedule now in effect through Sept.1 with one service at 9 a.m., preceded by hymn sing at 8:55 a.m. Children dismissed to class from worship after the Children’s Chat. Aug. 11 is Pentecost 9, Aug. 18 is Pentecost 10, Blessing of backpacks, and prayer for students and teachers.
Duryea Day planning begins soon. Duryea Day is Aug. 31 at Boyertown Community Park.
Doc Watson’s fundraiser, Aug. 16 & 17.
Shoe Drive throughout August, sponsored by Thrivent and Samaritan’s Purse. Drop-off box at the church.
Weight Loss group (TBMP)- next meeting on Aug. 12, 6 p.m.
Chestnut Knoll Birthday party for residents- Aug. 14.
Aug. 24- Joint Hill Church Movie Night at St. John’s Hill Picnic Grove, 7 p.m. “Dumbo” will be showing.
Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Barto
Worship with us on this Ninth Sunday after Pentecost on Aug. 11 at our morning worship service beginning at 9 a.m. There will be no communion on this Sunday. The morning worship service will be led by assisting minister, Kathy Watts, with Kathy Bittner and Dale Reichert preaching the sermon for the morning about their recent mission trip to Puerto Rico through Christian Endeavor. Confirmation, Sunday School for all ages and Adult Sunday School has commenced until the fall. Those ministering at this service are Acolyte; Hunter Hoffman, Lector: Tori Willman, Assisting Minister: Kathy Watts, and Ushers/Greeter; Dawn Hoffman and Ginnie Wilkinson.
The September Niantic News Articles are due into the office on Aug. 13. At 11 a.m. (11:30 a.m. if meeting at restaurant), the Ladies Lunch will be held at Sweet Beginnings in Boyertown followed by a short walk across the street to The Peppermint Stick for ice cream. In the evening beginning at 7:30 p.m., the Finance committee will meet. On Aug. 14 at 7 p.m., the Bequest Committee will meet in room B. The Keystone-Miller Blood Drive will be held on Aug. 15 from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Calvary UCC, Rte. 100, Barto. The office will be open on Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Shepherd of the Hills Church, 527 Hoffmansville Road, Bechtelsville
The Men’s Conference will wrap up Friday with an evening discussion session.
A membership class will be held Sunday at 9:15 a.m.
Boy Scouts meet Monday at 7 p.m. AA groups meet at the church on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Al Anon meets in the church on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
Good Shepherd UCC, 35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
On Aug. 11, Pastor Matthew Hoover will deliver the message at the 9 a.m. service (nursery available). We will continue with our “Pop Culture and Theology Summer Worship” series; all welcome. Town Hall Meeting at 10 a.m.; all are welcome. Christian Journeys at 7 p.m. in Chapel; all welcome.
Monday: Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Music program includes Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; all welcome. Groups who meet regularly include Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call the office at 610-367-2842 for more information.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
We are currently on our summer worship schedule, with worship each Sunday at 9 a.m. There will be no 8 a.m. services or Sunday School during August. Aug. 11 is the 9th Sunday after Pentecost with Communion. Worship Assistants will be greeters Karen Essig and Ruth Reinhard; Ushers Dan Ritter, Bob McElwee, Randy Kehl and Kay McGowan; servers Linda Ritter and Diane McElwee; lector Sharon Kemp, and nursery Kathy Farrington. Prayer Circle Meeting following worship.
Aug. 12: 6:30 p.m. Scouts; Aug. 13: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts, 7 p.m. Council Meeting; Aug. 15: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers.
Aug. 20: Miller-Keystone Blood Drive 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Hill Lutheran Church. Any questions, please contact Betty Moore 610-367-8109. Thank you for giving the GIFT OF LIFE.
Aug. 20: Grief Support Group at 7 p.m., all are welcome.