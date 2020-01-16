St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Adult Bible Study group to discuss the readings of the day. We’ll gather for worship at 9:30 a.m. On Sunday we’ll worship and celebrate the third Sunday of Epiphany. Communion will be celebrated. The focus of the day’s worship is the verse: “And he said to them, ‘Follow me, and I will make you fish for people.’” - Matthew 4:19. JAM (Jesus and Me) will be held for children during the worship service, following the Time for Children.
Monday: Christian Education Committee will meet at 7:30 p.m. Evangelism Committee will meet at 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Community Clothing Rack will be closed, since it is the fifth Wednesday of the month. Handbell Choir will rehearse at 6:30, and Senior Choir at 7:15 p.m.
Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church
1375 Friedensburg Road, Stony Creek
Indoor Flea Market: Feb. 8 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tables $10. Contact Kathy at 610-856-7390.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main Street, Bechtelsville
Jan. 26: 3rd Sunday after the Epiphany, 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 a.m. Worship Service. Worship Assistants will be Greeters Ruth Reinhard and Karen Essig; Ushers Randy Kehl, Mardell Blanford, Karen Irey and Sharon Renninger; Acolyte Ryan Isett; Crucifer Hailey Schildt; Lector Becky Yescavage; Nursery Sharon Renninger.
Jan. 27: 6:30 p.m. Scouts
Jan. 28: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts
Jan. 29: 6:30 pm Sr. Choir Practice
Jan. 30: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers.
Pork & Sauerkraut Dinner: Jan. 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. at St. Paul’s, Douglassville. Dinner is $10, $5 for children. Menu includes pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, applesauce, dessert and beverages. This dinner will benefit the Mission Trip.
Youth Group Planning Meeting: Feb. 9 following worship for all adults and youth interested in participating in the youth group. Come with fun-fresh ideas. Includes lunch, “Make Your Own Pizza”. For more information, see Pastor Gene, Jenn MacDonald or Fred Isett.
Quarts of Chicken Pot Pie: still available for $4, see Fred Isett.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: 3rd Tuesdays. Place orders 2nd Tuesday of the month. $5 each. Ham, turkey, Italian or Cheese as well as lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, contact Kitty Isett. Pick up at the old store.
In the event of inclement winter weather, news of cancellations or postponements of church activities will be posted on Channel 69, WFMZ.com and www.trinitybech.com.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Jan. 26: worship with us on this the Third Sunday after Epiphany at our morning worship service beginning at 9 a.m. The Youth of the Congregation will lead the congregation in the worship service, present the children’s sermon and the sermon for the morning. Before the worship service (8:30 a.m.), you are invited to join in Coffee & Conversation in the Welcome Center. There will be a Coffee Hour immediately following the worship service in the Welcome Center to congratulate the youth on a job well done in leading worship. Confirmation will meet at 10:15 a.m. in room I. Adult Sunday School class will be held in the parlor at 10:15 a.m. Those ministering at this service are Acolyte; Youth, Lectors: Youth, Assisting Minister; Denise Hoffman, and Ushers/Greeter; Youth.
Jan. 26: Church Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the parlor for their monthly meeting.
Jan. 27: Handbell Choir will rehearse at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Senior Choir at 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 30: Girl Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the social hall.
St. John (Hill) UCC
620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown
Scrapbook Saturday: March 28 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Minimum table size is 4’x2 ½’. Cost is $25 payable to St. John (Hill) Women’s Guild which includes one meal. Food will also be available for purchase. Registration form available at www.stjohnhillucc.org. Complete form and return to St. John (Hill) UCC, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown, PA 19512 Attn: Scrapbook Saturday by March 1. For additional information, contact Tracy Kochey at 610-473-0322 or Nancy Weller at 610-367-8114.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Jan. 26: Pastor Matthew Hoover will deliver the message at the 7:45 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. services (nursery available at second service); all are welcome. 209th Annual Congregational Meeting at 11:30 a.m., followed by luncheon; all welcome. Christian Journeys at 7 p.m. in Chapel; all welcome.
Monday: Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Walnut Woods Communion at 9:30 a.m.; all welcome. Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Wednesday: Shepherd’s Café from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; all are welcome to come in out of the cold for a hot lunch and pay as you are able. Senior Choir Rehearsal at 7 p.m.
Music program: Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; all welcome.
Groups who meet regularly: Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call the office at 610-367-2842 for more information.