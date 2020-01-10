St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Adult Bible Study group to discuss the readings of the day. We’ll gather for worship at 9:30 a.m. On Sunday we’ll worship and celebrate the second Sunday of Epiphany. Communion will be celebrated. “The next day John again was standing with two of his disciples, and as he watched Jesus walk by, he exclaimed, “Look, here is the Lamb of God!’” – John 1: 35-36. JAM (Jesus and Me) will be held for children during the worship service, following the Time for Children.
Women’s Bible Study: Sunday at noon, at the church.
Monday: church office will be closed for Martin Luther King Day.
Wednesday: Evangelism Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Staff Meeting will be held at 10 a.m. and the Community Clothing Rack will be open for shoppers from 1 to 4 p.m. Handbell Choir will rehearse at 6:30, and Senior Choir at 7:15 p.m.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Jan. 19: worship with us on this the Second Sunday after Epiphany at our morning Holy Communion worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly will lead the congregation in the worship service and present the sermon. Before the worship service (8:30 a.m.) and then again after the worship service (10:15), you are invited to join in Coffee & Conversation in the Welcome Center. Confirmation will meet at 10:15 a.m. in room I. Adult Sunday School class will be held in the parlor at 10:15 a.m. Those ministering at this service are: Acolyte; OPEN, Lector: Tori Willman, Communion Assist: Nancy Fioriglio, Assisting Minister; Denise Hoffman, and Ushers/Greeter; Shirley and Merle Deery.
Jan. 22: Handbell Choir will rehearse at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Senior Choir at 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 23: Girl Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the social hall.
Jan. 24: church office will be closed.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Jan. 19: 2nd Sunday after the Epiphany. 8 a.m. Contemporary Worship Service, 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 a.m., Worship Service with Communion. Worship Assistants will be Assisting Minister Jennifer MacDonald; Greeters Karen Irey and Cathy Yoder; Ushers Bill Eddinger, Carl Schaeffer, Jr., Howard Shafer, Dan Kuser; Servers Sheila Eddinger and Waynette Shafer; Acolytes Ryan Isett and Owen Heimbach; Crucifer Logan Heimbach; Lector Dan Ritter; Nursery Maddy Wyda. Confirmation Class 6 p.m.
Jan. 20: 6:30 p.m. Scouts
Jan. 21: 6:30 p.m. Scouts
Jan. 22: 6:30 p.m. Senior Choir Practice
Jan. 23: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers.
Jan. 25: St. Paul’s, Douglassville, hosts Pork & Sauerkraut Dinner 4 to 6 p.m. Dinner is $10, $5 for children. Pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, applesauce, dessert and beverages. This dinner will benefit the Mission Trip. There is a Pre-Reservation Sheet posted on the bulletin board in the Narthex.
Congregation’s Annual Meeting: Jan. 26 following the 10:15 worship service in the Parish Hall with a pot-luck luncheon. We will be reviewing the 2019 Annual Report. All active members are urged to attend.
Youth Group Planning Meeting: following worship on Feb. 9, for all adults and youth interested in participating in the youth group. Come with fun-fresh ideas. This meeting will include lunch, Make Your Own Pizza. For more information, see Pastor Gene, Jenn MacDonald or Fred Isett.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales January to May: sales 3rd Tuesdays. Place orders on 2nd Tuesdays. $5 each. There is ham, turkey, Italian or Cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, contact Kitty Isett. Pick up will be at the old store every month. Thank you to those who have ordered hoagies in the past years.
In the event of inclement winter weather: news of cancellations or postponements will be posted on Channel 69, WFMZ.com or www.trinitybech.com.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Jan. 19: Pastor Matthew Hoover will deliver the message at the 7:45 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. services (nursery available at second service); all welcome. Town Hall Meeting at 11:30 a.m.; all welcome. Christian Journeys at 7 p.m. in Chapel; all welcome.
Monday: Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Wednesday: Shepherd’s Café from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; all welcome to come in out of the cold for a hot lunch and pay as you are able. Senior Choir Rehearsal 7 p.m.
Thursday: LeLeche Meeting at 10 a.m.; all welcome.
Music program: Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; all welcome.
Groups who meet regularly: Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call the office at 610-367-2842 for more information.