St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Bible Study for Adults will be held at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the Green Room. This group meets to discuss the lectionary readings of the day.
The worship service begins at 9:30 a.m. Communion will be celebrated on this sixth Sunday after Pentecost. Welcome to our guest organist, Linc Noecker!
The St. Luke Softball team will play Sunday evening at Daniel Boone Middle School, on Field #41. Come on out and cheer for our team. Game time is 5 p.m.
The Constitution Team will meet Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The Community Clothing Rack will be open from 9 a.m. to noon for shoppers.
Good Shepherd UCC, 35 W Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
On July 21, Pastor Matthew Hoover will deliver the message at the 9 a.m. service (nursery available). This will be our first service in the newly air-conditioned Zwingli Hall where we will begin our Pop Culture & Theology series; all are welcome. Christian Journeys at 7 p.m. in Chapel; all are welcome.
Monday: Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.; Tuesday: Walnut Woods Communion at 9:30 a.m. (all welcome) and Prayer Team at 4 p.m.; Thursday: LeLeche Meeting at 10 a.m. (all welcome) and Chestnut Knoll Communion at 1 p.m. (all welcome).
Music program includes Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; All are welcome. Groups who meet regularly include Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call the office at 610-367-2842 for more information.
Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Barto
Worship with us on this Sixth Sunday after Pentecost on July 21 at our morning worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Bridge Pastor; Pastor Ann Baly, will lead the congregation in the Holy Communion worship service and will present the sermon for the morning as well as the Children’s Sermon. Confirmation, Sunday School for all ages and Adult Sunday School has commenced until the fall. Those ministering at this service are: Acolyte; OPEN, Lector: Terry Flicker, Assisting Minister: Denise Hoffman, Communion Assist; Mike Appold and Ushers/Greeter; Terry and Gerry Flicker.
On July 23 at 7 p.m., Church Council will meet in the parlor.
Butter Valley Community Church, 2600 Old Route 100, Bally
Outdoor Concert by The Padgett’s, Southern & Country Gospel Duo, will be held at Butter Valley Community Church, July 28, from 7 to 8 p.m. Held rain or shine. Free will offering to support missions. 610-845-2429 or www.buttervalleycc.org
Huff's Church, 540 Conrad Road, Alburtis (Hereford Township)
July 27 Huff's Church Picnic: Food & Bake Sale after 4 p.m. Music by The Majestics 5-8 p.m. Free children’s activities and games (10 & under) 5-7 p.m. Bring own chairs. Fewer benches so more open seating under Bandshell. Please leave animals at home other than Service Animals. Event held rain or shine.
Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto
Join us on July 21 for Worship at 9:15 a.m. led by Pastor Linda. Each Sunday we will start our morning with a time of Fellowship as we enjoy some cookies/muffins, beverages, etc. Morning Fellowship will begin at 8:30 a.m., all are invited.
VBS Camp will take place on Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register at www.calvaryuccbarto.org, email calvaryucc@gmail.com or call 610-652-5023. This year our theme is “Finding Jesus” (a fishy theme). We hope you will come out and join us for a fun filled day.
Prayer Wednesdays: The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month from 4-7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. Pastor Linda will also be available for those who would like to share or to be in prayer and will have frankincense available for anointing.