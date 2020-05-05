St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
We invite you to join us for worship at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. On this Sunday, and more to come, we invite you to worship with us via livestream video from St. Luke. Our doors may be closed, but our hearts are open, and our prayers abound!! You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. You can look at www.stlukegilbertsville.org.
Sunday is the sixth Sunday of Easter, and, at St. Luke, gospel lesson where we are reminded that Jesus does not abandon his followers. Through the Holy Spirit, Jesus comes to abide with his disciples of every generation. “They who have my commandments and keep them are those who love me; and those who love me will be loved by my Father, and I will love them and reveal myself to them.” – John 14
A “virtual coffee hour” follows the service, beginning at 10:30.
On Wednesday evenings, we invite you to join us at 7:15, as we livestream “Prayers, Psalms, and Song.” You can find us at stlukegilbertsville.org This week’s psalm is Psalm 93.
Our weekly activities, meetings, and rehearsals are canceled. Also, the Community Clothing Rack is closed, in accordance with the requests of the governor. We are practicing lots of hand washing and social distancing!
Pick up your phone, and call a loved one, or a friend you haven’t talked with in awhile and pray together!
Should you need to contact us at St. Luke, please call 610-367-9738.
Welcome to May, and Spring! St. Luke Church welcomes you! Please join us as we celebrate and share the many gifts we’ve been given, as well as those we give. All are welcome!
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Due to the coronavirus, all events have been temporarily canceled. This includes our Saturday evening meal and worship services. Our office will also remain closed. Join us online for worship and messages on our YouTube channel, St. John’s ELC Boyertown. For updates, please check our website, stjohnsboyertown.org, or call 610-369-1024. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.