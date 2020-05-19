St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
We invite you to join us for worship at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. On this Sunday, and more to come, we invite you to worship with us via livestream video from St. Luke. Our doors may be closed, but our hearts are open, and our prayers abound!! You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. You can look at www.stlukegilbertsville.org.
Sunday is Pentecost, and, at St. Luke, the gospel lesson from Acts 2: 1-21, where we celebrate that we, too, are given the breath of the Holy Spirit and sent out to proclaim God’s redeeming love to all the world.
A “virtual coffee hour” follows the service, beginning at 10:30.
On Wednesday evenings, we invite you to join us at 7:15, as we livestream “Prayers, Psalms, and Song.” You can find us at stlukegilbertsville.org. This week’s psalm is Psalm 104.
Our weekly activities, meetings, and rehearsals are cancelled. Also, the Community Clothing Rack is closed, in accordance with the requests of the governor. We are practicing lots of hand washing and social distancing.
Pick up your phone, and call a loved one, or a friend you haven’t talked with in awhile and pray together!
Should you need to contact us at St. Luke, please call 610-367-9738.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
We are hosting the Boyertown Community Ambulance Blood Drive on Sunday, May 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register to give blood at www.giveapint.org.
Due to the coronavirus, all other events have been temporarily canceled. This includes our Saturday evening meal and worship services. Our office will also remain closed.
Join us online for worship and messages on our YouTube channel St. John’s ELC Boyertown.
For updates, please check our website (stjohnsboyertown.org) or call 610-369-1024. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.