St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Adult Bible Study group to discuss the readings of the day. Join us for worship at 9:30 a.m. and Senior Sunday service. We’re grateful for the faith, wisdom, and leadership of many Senior Saints of St. Luke! Some of the Senior Saints will lead worship, share stories and remind us to be thankful. Communion will be celebrated, as it is every Sunday. JAM (Jesus and Me) classes continue at 9:30 a.m, following the Time for Children during the worship service. Women’s Bible Study will be held at noon.
Cherub Choir: children ages 3 ½ to 9 meet in the Choir Room Tuesday 6:30 to 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Senior Breakfast Group meets 8 a.m. meet at Saville’s Restaurant. Evengelism Committee 9 a.m. Community Clothing Rack open for shoppers 1 to 4 pm. Handbell Choir will rehearse at 6:30 p.m., and choir will rehearse at 7:15.
8th Annual Craft Show: Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Grandma’s Attic, Basket Raffle, 15 crafters, hoagies, homemade soup, baked goods.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Nov. 17: 23rd Sunday after Pentecost. Worship service at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly, Bridge Pastor, will lead the congregation in a Holy Communion worship service and present the sermon for the morning. Before the worship service (8:30 a.m.), you are invited to join in Coffee & Conversation in the Welcome Center. Immediately following the worship service, a Coffee Hour, hosted by member Pat Moser, will be held in the Welcome Center. Pat Moser will be selling and signing her recent book “A Journey through Heaven” at the coffee hour. The Confirmation class will meet at 10:15 a.m. in room I. Those ministering at this service are Acolyte; Dylan Drury, Lector: Bob Heydt, Communion Assist: Dale Reichert, Assisting Minister: Kathy Bittner, and Ushers/Greeter; Lisa and Bob Heydt.
Nov. 19: 7 p.m. the final gathering of Journeys through Grief seminar will be held in room H.
Nov. 20: Handbell rehearsal at 6:30 p.m. followed by Senior Choir rehearsal at 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 21: Members are encouraged to join area churches for the Keystone-Miller Blood Drive to be held 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bally Mennonite, Rte. 100, Bally.
Nov. 21: Girl Scouts meet at 6:30 p.m. in the social hall.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Nov. 25: Community Thanksgiving Service 7 p.m. in Sanctuary.
Calvary United Church of Christ
1231 Route 100, Barto
Dec. 7: Free community pancake breakfast with Santa 8 to 10 a.m. Santa arrives at 9 a.m. Free photos with Santa. 610-652-5023 calvaryucc@gmail.com
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Sunday Worship Services: 10:15 a.m., Sunday School 9 a.m., Contemporary Worship Service 8 a.m., the 1st and 3rd Sundays of the month.
Nov. 17: 23rd Sunday after Pentecost, 8 a.m. Contemporay Worship Service, 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 a.m. Worship Service with Communion. Worship Assistants will be Assisting Minister Kitty Isett; Greeters Bill and Betty Hallman; Ushers Howard Shafer, Kay McGowan, Dennis Schaeffer and Dan Ritter; Servers Waynette Shafer and Bob Eshbach; Acolytes Owen and Logan Heimbach; Crucifer Mackenzie Moyer; Lector Bill Eddinger; Nursery Linda Brunner. Confirmation Class 6 p.m.
This week: Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Scouts; Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts, 7 p.m. Grief Support Group; Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers; Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Senior Choir Practice, 7:30 p.m. Cantata Practice.
Christmas Sharing for Topton: a list of items needed is posted on the bulletin board in Parish Hall. There is a box for donations in the Narthex. Last day to drop off items is Nov. 24.
Community Thanksgiving Eve Service: Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Sassamansville.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Nov. 17: Pastor Matthew Hoover will deliver the message at the 7:45 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. services (nursery available at second service). Town Hall Meeting 11:30 a.m.. Christian Journeys 7 p.m. in Chapel. All are welcome.
Monday: Boy Scouts 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Prayer Team 4 p.m.
Wednesday: Cantata Choir Rehearsal 7 p.m.; Senior Choir Rehearsal 8 p.m.; all welcome.
Thursday: Le Leche Meeting 10 a.m. Chestnut Knoll Communion 1 p.m. All are welcome.
Saturday: Scout Turkey Dinner in Zwingli Hall 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets available at the door; all welcome.
Nov. 25: Community Thanksgiving Service at St. John’s Lutheran Church; all welcome.
Music program: Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; All are welcome.
Groups who meet regularly: Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups (610-367-2842).