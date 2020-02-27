The Wellness Council of Boyertown invites the community to the 15th Annual Wellness Fair, a free family event for all ages to be held on Saturday, March 21, at Boyertown Area Senior High, 120 Monroe St., Boyertown, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Earlier activities will begin at 9 a.m. with the Boyertown Unity Walk, co-sponsored by the United Way of Boy-ertown Area. This walk will begin at the high school main entrance on Monroe Street. This walk will then end back at the high school track at 9:30 for the annual “Running of the Bears” competition. Every lap completed by students and their family members counts. The Boyertown school with the most laps wins the trophy for this year.
Senior Walking Bingo starts at 10:30 a.m. in the high school and continues through 11 a.m.
The wellness fair features more than 30 wellness-related vendors, a youth obstacle course, karate demonstration, Max’s Moon Bounce, basketball fun and numerous great door prizes. Rita’s Water Ice of Boyertown will also be on hand serving free water ice at noon.
The “Kids Celebrity Chef” healthy cooking competition cook-off and community judging will be held from 11 a.m. to noon. Six elementary school finalists will bring their delicious healthy dishes for the panel of judges and community to taste.
This year’s judging panel includes Dr. Jack Lignelli, Boyertown Area Multi-Service Board of Directors, Linda Lignelli, Retired Board Member, Pottstown Area Health and Wellness Foundation, Chris Mest, Executive Chef, The Center at Spring; Street Karen Parks, Sous Chef, The Center at Spring Street; Jamie Gwynn, Township Manager, New Hanover Township; Dr. Dana T. Bedden, Ed.D, Superintendent, Boyertown Area School Dis-trict and Marianne Deery, Mayor, Boyertown Borough.
More than 300 local community members looking to improve and support their individual wellness goals attend the Wellness Fair annually. Further information can be found on our website at Boyertownwellness.org.
The Wellness Council of Boyertown, a program of Boyertown Area Multi-Service, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and has developed health-related programming and activities, including the Well-ness Fair, Senior Walking Bingo, cooking and physical education classes for home schooled children and the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K race. With your help and support, we will continue to bring programming to families and individuals in all areas of Wellness.