Four people were taken to area hospitals in two separate, nearly head-on crashes about eight hours apart Aug. 11 in the same block in Boyertown, police said Aug. 12.
The first crash happened about 8:30 a.m. in the middle of the 700 block of East Philadelphia Avenue, which is Route 73.
Boyertown police provided the following accounts:
A westbound vehicle driven by Kyree Williams, 20, of Philadelphia veered into the opposite lane and collided with a vehicle driven by Patricia Filer, 55, of Bally.
Williams suffered unspecified injuries and was transported by ambulance to Quakertown Hospital.
Filer was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital, near Allentown.
Information on their medical conditions was unavailable.
Williams was cited for failing to stay in his lane of travel and careless driving.
The second crash happened about 4:30 p.m. about a half-block from the first crash.
Police said a westbound SUV driven by Kyle Kernen, 18, of Collegeville, Montgomery County, tried to turn left onto Berks Street from East Philadelphia Avenue and entered the path of an eastbound SUV driven by Harry Schaeffer, 78, of Douglassville.
Schaeffer and his passenger, Shirley Groff, 81, of Douglassville, suffered unspecified injuries and were taken by ambulance to Reading Hospital.
Groff was listed in fair condition Aug. 12, a hospital spokeswoman said, and Schaeffer wasn’t listed as a patient.
Kernen, who wasn’t injured, was cited for a left-turn violation.