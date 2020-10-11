READING — One of the area's favorite ethnic food festivals is celebrating a milestone anniversary.
The 50th Annual Greek Food Festival returns to Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church for three days, Friday, Oct. 16, Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18.
The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. All proceeds benefit church ministries.
Because of coronavirus restrictions, the festival will look a little different this year, but the same homemade Greek food will be available for take-out and curbside pickup.
The church has streamlined the menu, but all your Greek delicacies such as spanakopita, pastitsio, stuffed grape leaves and gyros will be offered.
The food is prepared and cooked on the premises by church members using family recipes passed down through generations.
A variety of platters are on the menu at $12 each:
• Athenian-style chicken featuring a seasoned baked half-chicken.
• Plaki Fish featuring a flaky fish fillet baked with vegetables, herbs and wine
• Spanakopita featuring spinach and feta cheese filling wrapped around a thin flaky dough.
• Pastitsio featuring layered Greek pasta, seasoned with ground beef and topped with béchamel sauce.
Each of the above platters comes with rice pilaf, Greek-style green beans, a Greek salad, and a roll and butter.
• The Gyro Platter features a sandwich made of lamb and beef slices, tomatoes, onion and a creamy yogurt sauce, along with "Greek" fries and a pastry.
• Taverna Platter features a combination of Greek-style meatballs, spanakopita, pastitsio and dolmades (stuffed grape leaves.)
Assorted Greek pastries, including baklava, will also be sold for $12 per box.
You can order from your car once you arrive or use a credit/debit card through the church website at www.stsconstantinehelen.org.
A separate pickup area for online orders will be set up outside the church.
The festival will take place rain or shine.
The church is located at 1001 E. Wyomissing Blvd., across the street from Berks Catholic High School.