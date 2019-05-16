A total of 55 Albright College students presented original artwork for the Freedman Gallery's annual juried student exhibit April 30 through May 10. Several artists earned prizes and awards, given in different categories during a special reception and many of the exhibitors sold work to visitors. Local artists included:
• Moises Burgos of Bernville, studying art education. A graduate of Kensington International Business, Burgos's artwork included digital, "Sharpener Spice."
• Katie Campbell of Pottstown, studying digital studio art. A graduate of Pottstown High School, Campbell's artwork included archival inkjet print, "Up-cycled."
• Madison Johnson of Spring City, studying art education. A graduate of Spring-Ford High School, Johnson's artwork included Wooden Chairs, "Deer."
• Alexandra Lord of Barto, studying digital studio art. A graduate of Boyertown Area High School, Lord's artwork included digital media, "Tea Time" alongside acrylic and gel medium, "Geometric."
• Kierstin Moses of Birdsboro, studying digital communications. A graduate of Daniel Boone High School, Moses' artwork included archival inkjet print, "Tire Typology."
• Lillian Robinette of Honey Brook, studying art education. A graduate of Twin Valley High School, Robinette's artwork included marking pen, "It is what it is."