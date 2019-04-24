While a dozen Albright College students traveled to Colorado to build homes with Habitat for Humanity, another dozen traveled to Oklahoma, to care for animals at a wildlife refuge, during Spring Break 2019. Local participants included:

Evan Cardinal of Reading traveled to Colorado. A graduate of Antietam Middle Senior High School, Cardinal is majoring in international relations/political science.

Daniel McCarter of Birdsboro traveled to Colorado. A graduate of Mother Of Divine Grace School, McCarter is majoring in mathematics.

Kira Shultz of Reading traveled to Colorado. A graduate of Exeter Township Senior High School, Shultz is majoring in biology.

Kathrynne Thomas of Boyertown traveled to Oklahoma. A graduate of Oley Valley High School, Thomas is majoring in the Alpha program.

Thalia Williamson of Oley traveled to Oklahoma. A graduate of Oley Valley High School, Williamson is majoring in biology.

