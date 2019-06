The Berks Northeast Chamber of Commerce recently organized and hosted a special Networking Mixer called All Aboard on the Allentown and Auburn Railroad in Kutztown.

Kutztown Mayor James Schlegel was also the Conductor. Sponsors were Monaghan Group of Kutztown Realtors, a Founding Chamber Member, and East Pointe Search Group, Inc., Oley. Setter Ridge Vineyards sampled wine, as Mayor Schlegel shared local history.