From left: Erin Cohen, retail officer for Ambler Savings Bank; Glenn Mutter, president of Bally Borough Council; Rep. David Maloney; Pete Phillips, trustee for Ambler Savings Bank; Sen. Bob Mensch; David Schott, mayor of the Borough of Bally; Martin Brown, trustee for Ambler Savings Bank; Roger Zacharia, president and CEO for Ambler Savings Bank; Kevin Cuthill, trustee for Ambler Savings Bank; Diane McElwee, residential lender for Ambler Savings Bank; and Bonnie Eckenrode, branch manager for the Bally office.