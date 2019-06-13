Bally Savings Bank, a division of Ambler Savings Bank, celebrated the culmination of extensive renovations to the branch on Saturday, June 8, with an open house and ribbon-cutting celebration.
Renovations to the branch included a refreshed look to the interior of the branch itself and a new drive-up teller lane.
“We’ve done a few things since Bally and Ambler merged together. We’ve added additional products and services and the drive-thru is the latest improvement,” said Roger Zacharia, President and CEO of Ambler Savings Bank.
Previously, an ATM and a coin-counting machine were installed at the branch. The hours have also been expanded to add Saturdays.
State Rep. David Maloney said, “I appreciate any entity that helps our community with support and being there for any challenges and any benefits we may see in the community.”
“I want to welcome Ambler Savings Bank to Bally, and I look forward to working with them in the community,” said David Schott, the mayor of the Borough of Bally, before he officially cut the ribbon on the bank’s new drive-up teller.
“Community banks are so vital, so important. A lot of personalized service: they’re not so big that you get lost as a number,” said Sen. Bob Mensch. “This is a great addition to the community and we’re very pleased to be here with you today.”
Ambler Savings Bank is a mutually-organized community bank headquartered in Ambler, and has locations in Fairview Village, Limerick, and Bally, as well as several continuing care retirement facilities.