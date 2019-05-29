Spend a delightful evening at the Daniel Boone Homestead jiving to the sounds of Hogan’s Heroes, a local, five-piece band that plays classic rock, blues and music from the 1970s and 80s. A’Dello Winery, Frecon Cidery and several food vendors will be on site for the event. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy the beautiful scenery at the Homestead. Admission is $7 per person; children 12 and under are free. All funds raised are used to provide 18th-Century programming for schools and the general public. Help continue the operation of the site by attending Evening on the Green and bring your family and friends!
The Homestead is located at 400 Daniel Boone Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Call 610-582-4900 or visit the website for more information at www.danielboonehomestead.org.