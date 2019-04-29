Students from St. Columbkill, Boyertown, and Most Blessed Sacrament, Bally, in grades seven through twelve participated in the third annual Holy Week Mission held from April 17 to 20 at St. Columbkill Church.
The theme for the Mission was Reckless, based on the song “Reckless Love” by Cory Asbury, explained Heather Shainline, youth ministry director for St. Columbkill’s parish. The Mission was geared toward helping students discovering how relentless God the Father is pursuing them and loving them. “We tried to show how reckless our Father’s love is for us, how He will stop at nothing to know and love us,” Shainline said.
Shainline said planning for the Mission starts in December when she meets with her co-organizers – Mary Cris Guerin and Megan Repko.
Each day was filled with a variety of activities for the students including prayer, Adoration, confession, Mass prep and quiet time.
The Mission started Wednesday evening and ended Holy Saturday at noon. "Each day had a theme that helped the students experience the Triduum," Shainline said. The theme helped the students and chaperones feel the deepness and seriousness of Holy Week and grow in faith.
On Holy Thursday, the students worked on service activities at one of four places: Hope Rescue Mission in Reading, Chestnut Knoll and MultiService in Boyertown, or at St. Columbkill. “This gave them the opportunity to be of service in ways seen and unseen by the people they helped,” Shainline said.
Students also visited three churches after the Mass of the Lord’s Supper. “It gave them time to be with Jesus in the garden,” she added.
On Good Friday, the students participated in the Ecumenical Service at Trinity Church in Boyertown. They also acted out the Stations during the scheduled Stations of the Cross at St. Columbkill. One parishioner told Shainline how moving the experience was to see the Living Stations.
Students helped set up the Easter Egg Hunt and prepare St. Columbkill’s for the Holy Saturday Easter Vigil.
“At a time when the young are disconnecting from the faith, this brings them in. They are interested in doing this,” said Fr. Martin Kern, pastor of St. Columbkill in Boyertown. “They’re listening and their hearts are open. Some may do it because their friends are participating, but there is always an individual response.” He noted the Triduum is the most sacred time of the year. By having the youth mission during the Triduum, the Mission combines the Lord’s call to service on Holy Thursday with the liturgical focus.
Jake Moser, 15, from Gilbertsville, who attended last year’s Mission returned to once again increase his faith. Plus, he joined his friends who were also attending. “It was fun. It was something to do and it gives me a chance to grow in faith.”
Julianne Cox, 15, from Boyertown, has attended the Mission for three years. “It is a good way to meet people and share our faith in God. Other years the Mission deepened my faith and increased my love for God. I want to further that journey,” she said.
Alyssa Albanese, 14, from Boyertown, attended her first Mission. She is in the process of becoming Catholic and knew she wanted a better relationship with God. A friend who has been taking Alyssa to the parish Youth Group meetings encouraged her to come to the Mission to gain the faith-enriching experience she was looking for.