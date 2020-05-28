BAYADA Home Health Care, a national nonprofit provider of in-home health care and support services, recently honored its Boyertown home health care nurses for Nurses Week 2020 (May 6-12) by packing and sharing on-the-go lunches with handwritten notes to them in a social distance friendly way.
This initiative for local nurses is part of BAYADA’s “Heroes on the Home Front” Nurses Week campaign, which includes the revival of its most powerful and inspiring nursing recruitment campaign and annual hosting of NursesWeek.com, an online hub offering resources designed to recognize, reward, and inspire nurses throughout the country—all as part of the organization’s efforts to uplift nurses and recruit more nurses who are increasingly needed on the front lines during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.