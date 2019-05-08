Experience the magic of Belle and her Beast in a retelling fit for a modern audience. Steel River’s fresh look at this tale as old as time will surprise and charm families from the very first note. It will be different from any production of "Beauty and the Beast" that you have ever seen before! A story about two lonely outcasts who don't fit in or feel at peace in their worlds; Belle and the Beast find each other, and take the journey of a lifetime — a journey of growth, self-acceptance and love. Stir in some adventure and a bit of magic, and you have a tale worth singing about!
“It's really a story about building empathy and understanding for someone very different from you. It's about finding common ground. It's about shifting perspective and finding redemption. We could all use a little bit of that right now.” — Rebecca May Flowers, director.
As we watch this story unfold, we meet a host of funny, magical characters who sing and dance with us. We get to play and laugh with them. It's a great time! And by the end, we learn what a true beast looks like. And what real beauty is.
“I want adventure in the great, wide somewhere. I want it more than I can tell. And for once it might be grand to have someone understand — I want so much more than they've got planned.” — Belle, portrayed by Talia Speak.
Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" show times are: Opening night, Friday, May 24, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, May 25, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, May 26, at 2 p.m.; Friday, May 31, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, June 1, at 2 p.m and 8 p.m.; Sunday, June 2, at 2 p.m.; Thursday, June 6, at 8 p.m.; Friday, June 7, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, June 8, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sunday, June 9, at 2 p.m.
For tickets visit the website at https://steelriver.secure.force.com/ticket