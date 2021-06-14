Amidst the fun and excitement of the WWII Weekend living history event at Reading Airport, BSA Troop 511's boys and girls of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bechtelsville spent time June 5 taking care of veterans by assisting them with whatever they may need and helping guide planes safely through the crowds back to their viewing area.
