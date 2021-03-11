March 19
Keystone Villa at Douglassville Hoagie Sale Benefit: Keystone Villa is selling freshly made 8-inch hoagies for curbside pickup on Friday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 1180 Ben Franklin Highway East. The sale benefits the independent living community’s Daniel Boone High School Scholarship Fund, which is presented to two high school seniors from the district in June. Hoagie choices include Italian, turkey, or ham. The cost is $6 each; preorders only. Payments and orders due by March 19. To place an order, call 610-385-5002.
Free Drive-Thru Community Meal: noon to 1 p.m. St. Andrew UMC, 611 Swamp Creek Road, Bechtelsville. Follow the signs to the back of the church. Please wear masks.
Trinity Roast Beef Event: Take out only at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville. Roast beef, au jus, potato filling, pepper cabbage and a roll suitable size to make a sandwich. Dessert included will be cookies. $5 per dinner. Purchase tickets early. Any questions and to pre-reserve, call 610-369-1281.
Friends of Mifflin Community Library "Celebrate Spring" fundraiser: 6" pot of pansies in mixed colors. $8 each. Orders taken at Mifflin Community Library, 6 Philadelphia Ave., Shillington. Order deadline is March 20. Pickup is March 27 at the library. 610-777-3911.
Pa. German Zammelaaf: March 20 to 27 virtually on Pennsylvania German Zammelaaf Facebook page. Historian Lynn Otto presents "A Walk With Conrad Weiser." Doug Madenford and Chris LaRose give a live presentation on ‘Ask a PA Dutchman’ on March 20 at 1 p.m. (video can be viewed until March 27). Eppes fer Yunge (Something for Youth) includes crafts, activity, stories and songs. For more information, email zammelaaf@gmail.com.
Literatour Berks Author Zoom: 4 p.m. Family friendly! Author Brianna Caplan Sayres discusses her children's book “Asteroid Goldberg.” This program is held in cooperation with the Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks, Sinking Spring Public Library, and the PJ Library. To register, visit www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour.
Ask the pharmacist about COVID-19 vaccines: 1 p.m. via Zoom presented by Keystone Villa at Douglassville. Registered pharmacist Edmond J. Hudon III will talk about all things COVID-19 vaccine, including safety and distribution phases, tips to reduce discomfort from possible side effects, and more. Call Tina at 610-385-5134 by March 23 to receive Zoom link.
Free Community Document Shred Event: 1 to 3 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Fleetwood, 501 Hoch Road in Blandon. To get rid of old documents and other sensitive paperwork, simply pull up to Keystone Villa and pop your trunk. Shred attendants will handle the rest. There is a limit of two boxes or bags per person. Empty boxes will be returned and must be taken along with you. Following CDC guidelines, wear a mask and practice social distancing. For more information, call 484-637-8200.
Free Vessel Safety Checks
April 10: 8 a.m. to noon at Promenade at Exeter Plaza, 3925 Perkiomen Ave., Reading (Exeter Township). Safety checks for kayaks, canoes, jet skis, power and sail boats. Sponsored by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Boyertown Historical Society
Flower Sale: The Pa Dutch took pride in their homes, and spring saw an expansive array of colors and blooms in grandmother's and mother's garden. The Society would like everyone to share in this PA Dutch tradition. Go to www.boyertownhistory.org for a link to order flowers, bulbs or seeds to be delivered directly to your door. Orders will be taken until April 1.
Easter Fundraiser
Tri-Valley Cheer Club Egg Your Yard: wake up Easter morning to a yard covered with candy-filled eggs. Club can hide, scatter eggs or add $8 to be placed in a basket and left on porch with note from Easter Bunny. VENMO payment preferred. Payment must be made in advance. Email tvcheerclub@gmail.com or call 302-530-3189. Cash Raffle drawing on April 10 live on Tri-Valley Cheer Club Facebook page. To get raffle find Tri-Valley Twister Cheerleader or email tvcheerclub@gmail.com. Four cash prizes will be awarded in the amount of $50 to $350.
The Center at Spring Street Boyertown
Community center for active adults 55 and over: offers activities and programs through Zoom. For more details and to register for activities or classes call Stacey Brennan at 610-367-2313 ext. 1.
Yoga: Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m.
QiGong, Chair YOGA: Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m.
March 25: History Revisited with Darius, “English Revisited” at 9:30 a.m.
Boyertown Community Library
Easter Kits (ages 2-12): Available the month of March at circulation desk. Support the library and get Easter goodies. Cost is $15 per kit. Included in each kit are flower pot craft with materials; bookmarker; hot chocolate; candy; coupon for a free book at Book Sale; and another surprise.
StoryWalk in the Library (all ages): March 1-31 inside library children's area. The book for March is “Ten Lucky Leprechauns” by Kathryn Heling and Deborah Hembrook. Pick up a craft at the desk to do at home. Geared towards preschool ages and their caregivers, but all welcome.
Fairytale Bingo (ages 3-12): March 1-31, find, read, do or eat these items to earn bingo. Pick up a sheet at library or download and print from this link at bit.ly/3dCIMGg./
4th annual Girl's Night Out Basket Raffle: March 19 at 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. and March 20 at 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., hosted by The G.F.W.C. Pennsylvania Woman's Club of Boyertown at the library. Proceeds benefit Boyertown Library and other local organizations. Tickets cost $25 and are available for purchase at the library, ask at the circulation desk.
Book Sale & Donation Acceptance Day: March 20 at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Friends of BCL will hold a book sale and donation acceptance day. There are books available to purchase for all ages. Masks and social distancing required. The sale is held in the lower level of the library.
Financial Peace University (adults 18+): 9-week online class starts March 24 at 6:30 p.m. Join our virtual Financial Peace University class and learn to make a budget you’ll actually stick to. Visit fpu.com/1132024 to sign up for the class.
Craft Packs (Adults, Teens, Kids): Check our Facebook Page or call 610-369-0496 to find out which crafts are available.
Beanstack Reading Challenges (Adults 18+, Teens 12-17 & Kids 5-11): Find monthly reading challenges and activities. Beanstack allows you to log your reading and activities, at home and on the go using the Beanstack Tracker app (search for it in your mobile device's app store and download to use). Register on Beanstack at berkslibraries.beanstack.org.
Exeter Community Library
Baby Lapsits via Zoom: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. (March 23, 30) Email Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. the Monday before to get the Zoom link.
Children’s Story Time via Zoom: Thursdays at 10 a.m. (March 18, 25) Email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. the Wednesday before to get the Zoom link.
Windows into Art: March 8 to April 4, artwork from Exeter School District students will be displayed in the windows at the Library. Stop by to appreciate so many talented kids.
Teen Winter Book Drop - Love Your Shelf: March 15 to March 31 at Exeter Community Library. Grab and go program for teens 13 and older, while supplies last. Book, notebook, hydrating mask, hot cocoa, craft, and more. To reserve a box, call 610-406-9431 or email sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us.
Grab & Go Book & Craft: March 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Curbside pickup for ages 3 to 7. To highlight the Reading Public Museum's current exhibit, Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites (which runs through May 23), we're giving away copies of “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” by Laura Numeroff, plus a craft, while supplies last. No registration necessary.
