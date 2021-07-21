July 29
Yoga for Everyone: 9:30 a.m., Exeter Community Library, 4569 Prestwick Drive, Reading. Join Sue Siegrist of Tula Yoga Center for yoga. Outdoors if weather is accommodating, inside library in event of inclement weather. Free and open to anyone age 10 and older. No registration necessary. Bring own mat and towel.
July 30
Friday Night Fun Show: 7 p.m. Good Fellowship Riding Club, 724 Monocacy Creek Road, Birdsboro. www.goodellowshpridingclub.com
July 30 & 31
Beauty and the Beast Jr.: presented by Reading Community Players July 30 at 7 p.m. and July 31 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Miller Center for the Performing Arts, Reading Area Community College. All tickets $15 at millercenter.racc.edu. On July 31, ice cream by Great American Creamery sold in lobby 4:30 to 7 p.m. for both shows.
July 31
Flea Market and 25 Cent Clothing Sale: 8 to 11 a.m., Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto. All welcome.
July 31
Friends of Exeter Community Library Summer Pop Up Sales: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Exeter Community Library, 4569 Prestwick Drive. July 31 DVDs, Aug. 14 Puzzles, Aug. 28 Children's & YA.
Aug. 1
Expanding Horizons: 7 p.m. via Zoom. Exeter Community Library teamed with Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks and Bring the Change welcomes NYT bestselling author Jason Reynolds to the Anti-Hate Summer Reading Program. Ideal for tweens, teens, and families. Register at https://www.berkslibraries.org/events/expanding-horizons-jason-reynolds.
Aug. 5
Pain management series: 6:30 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, 1180 Ben Franklin Highway E. Kathryn Waverka from Performance Spine and Sports Physicians P.C. presents “Understanding Back and Spine Pain and Ways to Manage It.” Seating is limited to ensure social distancing; masks required. To reserve a spot, call Tina at 610-385-5000.
Aug. 7
Annual Hill Church Ringgold Band Concert and Picnic: Hill Church Picnic Grove, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown. Music 5 to 8 p.m. Door prizes during concert. Food available rain or shine 3:30 p.m. until closing. Sit down food service 3:30 to 7 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, French fries, soup, ice cream. Public invited. 610-367-8114, http://www.stjohnhillucc.org
Aug. 8
Act 1 Productions performs “I Am Paul:” 1 p.m. at Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing. The one-act play, adapted from scripture, opens with Paul as he waits to be put to death by Nero.
Aug. 14
Oley Valley Community Library Bag Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Oley Fairgrounds. Thousands of books to search through. Also DVDs, CDs, games and vintage books. All proceeds benefit Oley Valley Community Library.
The Center at Spring Street Boyertown
Community center for active adults 55 and over: for details and to register call Stacey Brennan at 610-367-2313 ext. 1.
Zoom Bingo: July 30 at 1 p.m.
Shuffleboard Tournament: July 30 at 10 a.m.
Walk In the Park: Aug. 5 and 12 at 9 a.m. at Boyertown Community Park.
Blood Pressure and Weight Checks by Chestnut Knoll: Aug. 4 at 9:30 a.m.
Golden Texas Hold Em: Aug. 4 and 18 at 1 p.m.
Yoga: Tuesdays at 6 p.m. on Zoom; Thursdays and Fridays at 9:15 a.m. at the Center.
Chair Yoga: Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m. on Zoom and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Center.
Pool Billiards and Shuffleboard: every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursdays 9 to 11 a.m.
Boyertown Community Library
Furry Tales & Tails: July 31, 11 a.m., Yocum's Teen Theater Ensemble perform at Boyertown State Theatre. Tickets required. Free tickets available for pick up at library. Concessions for sale.
Scrabble Club (Adults 18+): Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon, join other word lovers in a game of Scrabble.
Miller-Keystone Blood Drive: Aug. 9, 1 to 6 p.m. Appointment required. Schedule online at giveapint.org or call 1-800-223-6667. Registration in lower level of library.
Painting Class (Adults 18+): Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. & Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. Bring out your inner artist and come paint. Registration required, maximum of 12 people, call 610-369-0496. $20 payable to instructor at start of class, includes all supplies.
Free Comic Book Day: Aug. 14 stop by library for a free comic book.
The Friends of BCL Book Sale & Donation Acceptance Day: Aug. 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Books available to purchase for all ages. Lower level of library.
Exeter Community Library
Friends of the Exeter Community Library Themed Summer Reads Pop-up Book Sale: July 31, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Library Lobby. All proceeds benefit library. Sale is dedicated to DVDs.
Submit Events
Send event listings: to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com about 2 weeks in advance.