April 17
Free Drive-Thru Community Meal: 12 to 1 p.m. at St Andrew UMC, 611 Swamp Creek Rd, Bechtelsville. Follow the signs to the back of the church. Please wear masks.
April 19
Spark Joy Webinar: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free, hosted by Muhlenberg, Kutztown and Oley Valley Community Libraries. Learn the KonMari Method with Shannon Honeycutt of Spark Joy Charlotte. Includes Q&A and raffle. Register at kutztowndesk@gmail.com.
April 21
Exeter Senior Group: 12:30 p.m. at Esposito’s in Stoney Creek. Entertainment by Dave Kline. All welcome.
April 21
Caregiver Support Group: 3 to 4:30 p.m. via phone and/or online by The Heritage of Green Hills, Shillington. For caregivers of individuals suffering from dementia, and other debilitating diseases. Free and open to the public. Register at http://bit.ly/April2021Caregiver or call 800-272-3900. For more about group, call Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or email moley@heritagegh.com.
April 22
Death Cafe via Zoom: 7 p.m. In conjunction with LINK to Aging and Disability Resources, Exeter Community Library hosts a Death Cafe session, where attendees talk about the taboo subjects of life and death, sharing thoughts and fears along the way. Participate as much or as little as you'd like. (This is NOT a grief support group.) Register at https://berkslancasterlebanonlink.org/berks-county/events/april-22-time-for-the-second-exeter-community-library-zoom-death-cafe/.
April 22 & 25
Literatour Berks Author Zooms: noon April 22 author Mark Binder discusses his book "The Misadventures of Rabbi Kibbitz and Mrs. Chaipul: A Midwinter Romance of Laughter and Smiles." Family program April 25 at 10 a.m. author Melissa Stoller discusses her book "Sadie's Shabbat Stories." Register at www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour.
April 24
Flea market, bake sale and basket raffle: 8 to 11 a.m., Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. To register as a vendor, visit www.calvryuccbarto.com. Any questions call 610-652-5023 or email calvaryucc@gmail.com.
April 28
Ask the elder law attorney: free Zoom Q&A at noon hosted by Manor at Market Square with elder law attorney Sean Curran of Curran Estate & Law, PLLC. RSVP to Jill at 610-790-1707 or email jreinheimer@manoratms.com.
April 28
Sourdough Demonstration via Zoom: April 28 at 6:30 p.m. Learn to make your own sourdough (plus nab a starter and instructions) with Good Grain Bread Co. Participants receive a starter bag and instructions to take home the day after the program. Register via Zoom link on Exeter Community Library webpage or email exetercl@berks.lib.pa.us.
April 29 & May 1
Friends of Mifflin Community Library Used Book Sale: April 29 from 1 to 7 p.m. and May 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 6 Philadelphia Avenue, Shillington. $5 Bag Sale Saturday. Face covering and social distancing required. 610-777-3911
May 15
Drive-Thru Take Out Ham Supper: 2 to 6 p.m. or until sold out, St. John-Hill Church, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown. Pre-order until May 1 or until sold out, call 610-367-8114. Limited walk-up tickets day of supper (unless sold out). All tickets $12.50 (purchased via credit card $13). Ham, potato filling, gravy, Hill Church Butter Beans, corn, green beans, applesauce, pepper cabbage, roll and butter, ice cream. www.stjohnhillucc.org
The Center at Spring Street Boyertown
Community center for active adults 55 and over: activities and programs via Zoom. For details and to register call Stacey Brennan at 610-367-2313 ext. 1.
Round the Table Talk with Fran: April 19 at 10 a.m.
Zoom Bingo: April 16 at 9:30 a.m.
Refreshing the Spirit with Christie Orr: April 26 at 10 a.m.
Yoga: Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Chair Yoga: Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m.
Mindfulness with Ali: Thursdays at 6 p.m.
Exeter Community Library
Baby Lapsits via Zoom: 9:30 a.m. April 20, 27. Email Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. Monday before to get Zoom link.
Children’s Story Time via Zoom: 10 a.m. April 15, 22, 29. Email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. Wednesday before to get Zoom link.
Family Birdhouse Competition: Submit entries April 19 to 24, during curbside library hours. Birdhouses displayed outside through month of May for voting. One entry receives People’s Choice Award — an entrance pass for 4 to Longwood Gardens, a $50 gift card from Wild Birds Unlimited, a signed copy of the children’s book, “Ruby’s Birds” by Mya Thompson and a signed copy of the book, “The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature” by J. Drew Lanham, and some bird-friendly goodies. Print registration form at https://www.berkslibraries.org/events/birdhouse-competition.
Evening Readers Book Club via Zoom: April 21 at 6:30 p.m. This month's book is "Furiously Happy" by Jenny Lawson. To register, email Mallory Hoffman at exetercl@berks.lib.pa.us.
Earth Day Grab & Go: April 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For kids in kindergarten through 2nd grade. Earth day book and craft. One per child, while supplies last. No registration necessary.
Boyertown Community Library
StoryWalk: Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Boyertown Park (all ages), weather permitting. April’s book is "When Spring Comes" by Kevin Henkes and illustrated by Laura Dronzek. Pick up activity kit at library, ask at the desk or call 610-369-0496 for curbside pickup.
Spring Bingo (ages 3-12) April 1-30: Find, read, do or eat these items to earn bingo! Pick up a sheet at library or download and print from bit.ly/3tHVBEc.
Friends of BCL Book Sale & Donation Acceptance Day: April 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in lower level of library. Books available to purchase for all ages. Masks and social distancing required.
Boyertown Coming Out of Hibernation (all ages): April 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. StoryWalk inside library. Read "Brown Bear, Brown Bear What Do You See?" by Bill Martin Jr. and Eric Carle. Participants receive a pair of “bear” glasses to wear around town.
Craft Packs (Adults, Teens, Kids): Check our Facebook Page or call 610-369-0496 to find out which crafts are available.
Beanstack Reading Challenges (Adults 18+, Teens 12-17 & Kids 5-11): Find monthly reading challenges and activities and log on Beanstack Tracker app. Register on Beanstack at berkslibraries.beanstack.org.
SUBMIT EVENTS
Send event listings: to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com about 2 weeks in advance.