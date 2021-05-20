May 28 & 29
Community Yard Sale & Bake Sale: May 28 and 29, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Butter Valley Community Church, 2600 Old Route 100, Bally. Lunch items available both days. Car wash by donation on Saturday only 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free moon bounce on Saturday only 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Benefits Missions. 610-845-2429, www.buttervalleycc.org
May 29
Exeter Community Library Storywalk Grand Opening: starts 10 a.m., no registration needed. Free children’s activities until 2 p.m. On display is the book “Ruby’s Birds” by Mya Thompson, featured title for Longwood Gardens’ Children’s Community Read program. Enter to win a pass for 4 to Longwood Gardens or a pass for 4 to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary. A limited number of kids' backpacks on a first come/first serve basis. Trail open year-round dawn to dusk after May 29. For more information, contact Laura Kauffman at sxtkids@berks.lib.pa.us.
May 30
Memorial Day outdoor service: 9 a.m. St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro. in the church parking lot. Special guests will be the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets. A roll call of all deceased military members of St. Mark’s will be read aloud. Taps will be played followed by a cannon salute. A reception will follow for anyone attending. Everyone is welcome to attend.
June 2
Lunch and Learn - Navigating the Maze of Senior Care Services: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Join Chestnut Knoll and its panel of experts at Grind Restaurant, 45 S. Reading Ave., Boyertown. Lunch provided, courtesy of Chestnut Knoll. Seating is limited; RSVP to 610-473-8066 or JKrasley@chestnutknoll.com. Ask about virtual option.
June 3
Downsizing seminar: 6 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, 1180 Ben Franklin Hwy East. Space is limited to ensure social distancing. Masks required. Call Tina at 610-385-5000 by June 1 to reserve spot.
June 5
Friends of Mifflin Community Library Shearer's Chicken BBQ dinner: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walgreens Parking Lot corner of Museum Road and Lancaster Pike, Shillington. 1/2 chicken, potato, applesauce, roll for $10. Apple dumplings available for $4. Tickets available at library or online at eventbrite.com. Walk-up orders available while they last.
June 5
Friends Yard Sale Plus 12 Junk in the Trunk vendors: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Exeter Community Library, 4569 Prestwick Drive, Reading. Rain date June 6.
June 5
Clothing Give Away: 8 to 11 a.m. and Free Community Meal, 11 a.m. to noon, at Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto. All are welcome.
June 5
Open House: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville retirement community, 1180 and 1152 Ben Franklin Highway E., in Douglassville. Tour a model apartment, safely socialize with residents. Space is limited to ensure social distancing; masks required. To secure a spot, call Tina (for independent living) at 610-385-5000 or Sue O. (for personal and memory care) at 610-385-5002.
June 14 to 21
Online Auction Fundraiser For The General Carl Spaatz National USAAF Museum: June 14 to 21 online auction of various donated items to raise funds to aid in the completion of exhibits and future opening of interactive museum at 28 Warwick St. in Boyertown. To donate items contact Sue Marin at suebee1953@comcast.net or 484-624-1465. Deadline to donate is June 4. All items will be posted on the museum’s website at www.spaatzmuseum.org. They will also be available to view in person at the museum June 14 to 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
June 19
Chicken BBQ Drive-Thru Pickup: 10 a.m. until sold out at Geigertown Fire Company, 3433 Hay Creek Road, Robeson Township. Dinner $12. To preorder and pay for meals visit Geigertown Fire Company’s Facebook page or www.geigertownfireco.com. All proceeds benefit the fire company.
The Center at Spring Street Boyertown
Community center for active adults 55 and over: for details and to register call Stacey Brennan at 610-367-2313 ext. 1.
Zoom Yoga: Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Zoom Chair Yoga: Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m.
Round the Table Talk with Fran: May 24 at 10 a.m.
Boyertown Community Library
Summer Quest Reading Challenge (All ages) June 7-July 31: JRegister for our reading challenge at berkslibraries.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack Tracker from your mobile device's app store.
Painting Class (Adults 18+): June 8 at 6 p.m. & June 17 at 11 a.m. Registration required, maximum of 10 people, call 610-369-0496. $20 payable to instructor at start of class, includes all supplies. Masks required for class.
StoryWalk at the Boyertown Park (All ages): Wednesdays in June, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. June’s book is "Hooray for Hat" by Brian Won. Pick up an activity kit at library, ask at desk or call 610-369-0496 for curbside pick up.
Makin’ Music with Michael Kropp at Boyertown Park (Young children & caregivers): June 16 at 10:30 a.m., Band Shell. Bring a towel, blanket or chair. No registration required.
Miller-Keystone Blood Drive: June 14 from 1 to 6 p.m. Appointment required. Schedule online at giveapint.org or call 1-800-223-6667. Registration in lower level of library.
Book Sale & Donation Acceptance Day: June 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Friends of BCL will hold a book sale and donation acceptance day in lower level of the library. Books available to purchase for all ages. Masks and social distancing required.
Summer Book & Craft Club (Adults 18+): June 29 at 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Read, talk and make! Join Susan for hands on projects and book discussion in this in-person summer book club series. Registration is required. To sign up call 610-369-0496.
Scrabble Club (Adults 18+): Thursdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
