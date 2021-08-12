Aug. 19 & 26
Yoga for Everyone: 9:30 a.m., Exeter Community Library, 4569 Prestwick Drive, Reading. Join Sue Siegrist of Tula Yoga Center for yoga. Outdoors if weather is accommodating, inside library in event of inclement weather. Free and open to anyone age 10 and older. No registration necessary. Bring own mat and towel.
Aug. 20
"Three Little Pigs" children's opera: 4 p.m. free 40-minute musical performance on steps of Reading Public Library, 100 S. 5th Street. Berks Opera collaborates with Yocum Institute for Arts Education and the Reading Public Library for a free Berks Jazz Fest local performance. Music by W.A. Mozart and text by John Davies. Rain date is Aug. 21.
Aug. 21
Classic and Custom Car Show 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll Personal Care and Memory Care, 120 W. Fifth St., Boyertown. Classic and custom cars vie for Jim Mosteller Memorial “People’s Choice” Award. Giveaways, hamburgers and hotdogs, and beverages. Car show ends with parade of cars. Free registration for cars starts at 9 a.m. First 25 registered car owners get free t-shirt. Complimentary lunch for all car owners. Free to attend, open to the public. 610-473-8066
Aug. 22
Bluegrass Gospel Outdoor Concert by Days of Old: 7 to 8 p.m. at Butter Valley Community Church, 2600 Old Route 100, Bally, rain or shine. Free will offering to support missions. 610-845-2429 or www.buttervalleycc.org
Aug. 24
Open House: 2 to 6 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, 1180 and 1152 Ben Franklin Highway E. Tour a model apartment of retirement community, safely socialize with residents. Space is limited to ensure social distancing; masks required. To secure a spot, call Tina (for independent living) at 610-385-5000 or Sue O. (for personal and memory care) at 610-385-5002.
Aug. 24
Exeter Community Band free summer concert: 7 p.m. outdoors at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, 1180 Ben Franklin Highway E. Bring lawn chair and enjoy a creamsicle float, courtesy of Keystone Villa. RSVP by Aug. 22 to Tina at 610-385-5000.
Aug. 28
25 Cent Clothing Sale and Flea Market: 8 to 11 a.m., Calvary U.C.C., 1231 Route 100, Barto.
Sept. 4
55th Annual Duryea Day Antique & Classic Car & Truck Show & Flea Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park. Hosted by Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles, along with the Pottstown Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America. Event benefits the Museum in its mission of collecting, preserving, and exhibiting Pennsylvania transportation heritage.
Sept. 9
Importance of Physical Therapy and Exercise in Pain Management: 6:30 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, 1180 Ben Franklin Highway E. Presented by Kathryn Waverka from Performance Spine and Sports Physicians P.C. Seating is limited to ensure social distancing; masks required. To reserve a spot, call Tina at 610-385-5000.
Sept. 11
Vegetable Soup To Go, Bake Sale and Basket Raffle: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Calvary U.C.C., 1231 Route 100, Barto.
Sept. 16
Building a Better Boyertown VIP Oktoberfest Tasting Event: 5 to 8 p.m. at Brakeman’s Café indoors and outside. Live music, food and sample five beers, each paired by a German-themed appetizer. Add dinner of bratwurst with caraway sauerkraut and pilsner düsseldorf mustard, served with German potato salad. Breweries include Free Will Brewing Company, J.J. Ratigan Brewing Company, Saucony Creek Brewing Company, Sly Fox Brewing Company, Stable 12 Brewing Company, and Stickman Brews. Tickets limited. Purchase by Sept. 9 at www.boyertownpa.org.
Sept. 17 & 18
Building a Better Boyertown 14th Annual Oktoberfest: 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 17 and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 18, free family-friendly, German and fall-themed event that features beer ($5 for beer tent wristband), food, music, entertainment, children’s activities and craft vendors. Visit www.boyertownpa.org.
Sept. 18
Fall Festival: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro. Pig roast, chicken dinners, funnel cake, apple dumplings, cotton candy, soft pretzels and popcorn. Moon bounce, train ride, dunking booth and numerous games for children will line the church driveway. Live music all afternoon. Bingo and silent auction baskets inside fellowship hall. New is a corn-hole tournament.
The Center at Spring Street Boyertown
Community center for active adults 55 and over: for details and to register call Stacey Brennan at 610-367-2313 ext. 1.
Bingo Walking for Seniors at Boyertown Community Park: Aug. 19 at 9 a.m.
Book Club: Aug. 24 at 1:30 p.m.
Musical Entertainment by Glenn Faul: Aug. 30 at 1 p.m.
Strong and Fit with Robin Ward: Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Yoga: Tuesdays at 6 p.m. on Zoom and Thursdays and Fridays at 9:15 a.m. at the Center.
Chair Yoga: Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m. on Zoom and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Center.
Bingo: Fridays at 1 p.m.
Pool Billiards and Shuffleboard: every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m.
Boyertown Community Library
Scrabble Club (Adults 18+): Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon, join other word lovers in a game of Scrabble.
The Friends of BCL Book Sale & Donation Acceptance Day: Aug. 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Books available to purchase for all ages. Lower level of library.
