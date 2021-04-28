May 15
Drive-Thru Take Out Ham Supper: 2 to 6 p.m. or until sold out, St. John-Hill Church, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown. Pre-order until May 1 or until sold out, call 610-367-8114. Limited walk-up tickets day of supper (unless sold out). All tickets $12.50 (purchased via credit card $13). Ham, potato filling, gravy, Hill Church Butter Beans, corn, green beans, applesauce, pepper cabbage, roll and butter, ice cream. www.stjohnhillucc.org
May 15
Free flower planting activity for children: hosted by St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Birdsboro during the Street Fair at Main Bird Park in Birdsboro from noon until 5 p.m. All children may plant a flower in a cup which will be then wrapped in foil.
May 16
Annual Community Fishing Rodeo: Free event for youth up to age 15 at Community Rod & Gun Club of Bechtelsville. Registration starts at 8 a.m. - prize for each child registered. First Cast at 9 a.m. Prizes awarded at 1 p.m. - Biggest Fish Prizes for top three girls and top three boys. Registration Prize - one girl and one boy. Membership applications and renewals accepted after 10 a.m. Kitchen and Bar open for breakfast and lunch. GPS Address 20 Lane Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505. www.facebook.com/BechtelsvilleCRGC or https://bechtelsvillerodgun.wordpress.com/.
May 16
Designer Bag Bingo fundraiser for Special Olympics PA: at the Reading Leiderkranz, 143 Spook Lane, Reading. Doors open at noon and bingo starts at 1 p.m. The event will be held outside under pavilions, so it will occur rain or shine. To purchase tickets, call Don at 484-345-0546.
May 22
Chalk Talk by Elva Hurst: 6 p.m. at Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing. Refreshments afterwards. Freewill offering.
May 22
Fun day fundraiser for Western Berks Ambulance: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, 1180 and 1152 Ben Franklin Hwy East. Benefits Western Berks Ambulance Association. A two-alarm fire at its headquarters in February caused extensive damage to the building, equipment and supplies, and medical fleet. Outdoor fun-filled event features car show, over 25 craft and direct sales vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, bake sale, 50/50 and basket raffles. Parking and admission free. Masks required; practice safe social distancing.
May 22
25 Cent Clothing Sale and Flea Market: 8 to 11 a.m., Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto. To reserve outdoor vendor space, visit www.calvaryuccbarto.com.
May 30
Memorial Day outdoor service: 9 a.m. St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro. in the church parking lot. Special guests will be the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets. A roll call of all deceased military members of St. Mark’s will be read aloud. Taps will be played followed by a cannon salute. A reception will follow for anyone attending. Everyone is welcome to attend.
The Center at Spring Street Boyertown
Community center for active adults 55 and over: for details and to register call Stacey Brennan at 610-367-2313 ext. 1.
Zoom Bingo: May 4, 11 and 18 at 9 a.m.
Zoom Yoga: Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Zoom Chair Yoga: Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m.
Walk in the Park at Boyertown: May 6 at 9:30 a.m.
Zoom Mindfulness with Ali: May 6 and May 13 at 6 p.m.
Round the Table Talk with Fran: May 10 and May 24 at 10 a.m.
Zoom Refreshing the Spirit with Christie Orr: May 17 at 10 a.m.
Bingo Walking for Seniors: May 20 at 9:30 a.m. Healthy snacks and prizes provided by the Boyertown Wellness Council.
Zoom Family Feed: May 25 at 9 a.m.
Exeter Community Library
Mother's Day Curbside Grab & Go Craft & Book: May 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For kids in kindergarten through 2nd grade. A curbside craft and book celebrating Mother's Day. While supplies last. One per family. No registration necessary.
Dine to Donate Fundraiser: May 11 at Texas Roadhouse in Wyomissing 4 to 10 p.m.
Show coupon (available at www.berkslibraries.org/exeter) to your server, then dine in or take out and 10% of the proceeds from your purchase go to Exeter Community Library.
Letter Writing Social via Zoom: May 12 at 6 p.m. Artist Bel Mills of Scrap Paper Circus demonstrates three creative ways to fold and design naked mail letters. Handout instructions provided with Zoom link. To register, email exetercl@berks.lib.pa.us.
Hawk Mountain Live Webinar: May 18 at 6:30 p.m. Join Hawk Mountain Sanctuary for a virtual presentation where we transport you to the world's first refuge for birds of prey. Includes natural history, raptor identification, migration information, and more. Participants will be eligible for two free drawings. One for a one day family pass for 4 to Longwood Gardens, another for 4 passes to visit Hawk Mountain Sanctuary. To register, email sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us.
Evening Readers Book Club: May 19 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This month, read "Deacon King Kong" by James McBride. Email Mallory Hoffman at exetercl@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m on May 18 for Zoom link.
Dine to Donate Fundraiser at Panera Bread in Exeter: May 22. Dine in, take out, do rapid pick-up, or get delivery. Between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., 20% of the proceeds from your order will go to the Exeter Community Library if you use the code PRFUND at online checkout, or show the flyer (available at www.berkslibraries.org/exeter) for in-store ordering.
Storywalk Grand Opening: May 29, time TBA. The new Storywalk is officially open to the public. Come walk the trail behind the library, enjoying a book as you do so. A limited number of kids' backpacks will be provided on a first come/first serve basis. For more information, contact Laura Kauffman at sxtkids@berks.lib.pa.us.
Boyertown Community Library
The Home Place - A One Night Book Club (adults 18+): May 4 (in-person) & May 11 (via Zoom) at 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Join us in a discussion on the Longwood Gardens Community Read title "The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man's Love Affair with Nature" by award winning author and wildlife ecologist J. Drew Lanham. Participants are eligible to be entered into a drawing for a ticket to Longwood Gardens. Limited space. Registration required. To sign up for in-person date, call 610-369-0496. Or for Zoom link email sbodirector@gmail.com.
StoryWalk at Boyertown Park (all ages): Each Wednesday in May, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. Enjoy a walk and a story. May’s book is "Ruby’s Birds" by Mya Thompson and illustrated by Claudia Davila. This book is the children's book from Longwood Gardens Community Read. Pick up an activity kit at the library, ask at the desk or call 610-369-0496 for curbside pick up.
Space Bingo (ages 3-12) May 1-31: Find, read, do or eat these items to earn bingo. Pick up a sheet at the library or download and print from this link: bit.ly/3mUhUEB.
Scrabble Club (adults 18+): Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon. Join other word lovers in a game of Scrabble!
Miller-Keystone Blood Center Blood Drive: May 10 from 1 to 6 p.m. Appointment required. Schedule online at giveapint.org or call 1-800-223-6667. Registration in lower level of library.
Painting Class (adults 18+): May 11 at 6 p.m. and May 20 at 11 a.m. Bring out your inner artist and come paint with us. Registration required, maximum of 10 people, call 610-369-0496. $20 payable to instructor at start of class, includes all supplies. Masks required for class.
The Friends of BCL Book Sale & Donation Acceptance Day: May 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Books available to purchase for all ages. Masks and social distancing required. Lower level of the library.
Mobile Job Lab: May 19 from 2 to 6 p.m. Free workforce resources and services for job seekers across Berks County. Get help with job search, resume creation and enhancement, and on-site application instruction. Job seekers use the computer stations, internet connections, and printer. Make appointment online at berkslibraries.org/mobile-job-lab or call Alison Trautmann at 610-378-5260 ext. 2502. Lower level of the library.
Craft Packs (Adults, Teens, Kids): Check our Facebook Page or call 610-369-0496 to find out which crafts are available.
Beanstack Reading Challenges (Adults 18+, Teens 12-17 & Kids 5-11): Find monthly reading challenges and activities. Beanstack allows you to log your reading and activities, at home and on the go using the Beanstack Tracker app (search for it in your mobile device's app store and download to use). Register on Beanstack at: berkslibraries.beanstack.org.
