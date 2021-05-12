May 22
Chalk Talk by Elva Hurst: 6 p.m. at Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing. Refreshments afterwards. Freewill offering.
Opening of Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles' “A Rosie Outlook - WWII & the Girls with a Star-Spangled Heart”: exhibit will feature Boyertown built WWII vehicles as well as a Rosie the Riveter Rose Garden, which will be planted in front of Hafer Building. The exhibit, on display in the lobby, will feature information on Pennsylvania and local involvement in the war, Army-Navy awards, vehicle development and production. Opening is included with regular admission.
Fun day fundraiser for Western Berks Ambulance: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, 1180 and 1152 Ben Franklin Hwy East. Benefits Western Berks Ambulance Association. A two-alarm fire at its headquarters in February caused extensive damage to the building, equipment and supplies, and medical fleet. Outdoor fun-filled event features car show, over 25 craft and direct sales vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, bake sale, 50/50 and basket raffles. Parking and admission free. Masks required; practice safe social distancing.
25 Cent Clothing Sale and Flea Market: 8 to 11 a.m., Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto. To reserve outdoor vendor space, visit www.calvaryuccbarto.com.
Friends of Mifflin Community Library Plant & Garden Ornament Sale: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walgreen's Parking Lot, corner of Museum Road and Lancaster Pike, Shillington. Current CDC guidelines in effect. For information, email friendsofmcl@yahoo.com.
What’s it worth? Free appraisals at Keystone Villa at Douglassville: Have a vintage family heirloom or unique flea market find? Bring it to Keystone Villa at Douglassville, Independent Living, 1180 Ben Franklin Hwy East, from 6 to 8 p.m., for a free appraisal from experts at Huyett’s Auctioneering LLC. Limit to one item per person. Space limited to ensure social distancing. Masks required. Call Tina at 610-385-5000 by May 22 to reserve spot.
Virtual presentation on succulents: 1 p.m. via Zoom. with Manor at Market Square and guest expert from Riverview Gardens and Gifts. Care tips for various types of succulents, as well as how to create a low-maintenance indoor garden. All attendees will receive a Riverview gift card, courtesy of Manor at Market Square. RSVP to Jill by calling 610-790-1707 or email jreinheimer@manoratms.com.
Community Yard Sale & Bake Sale: May 28 and 29, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Butter Valley Community Church, 2600 Old Route 100, Bally. Lunch items available both days. Car wash by donation on Saturday only 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free moon bounce on Saturday only 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Benefits Missions. 610-845-2429, www.buttervalleycc.org
Memorial Day outdoor service: 9 a.m. St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro. in the church parking lot. Special guests will be the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets. A roll call of all deceased military members of St. Mark’s will be read aloud. Taps will be played followed by a cannon salute. A reception will follow for anyone attending. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Friends of Mifflin Community Library Shearer's Chicken BBQ dinner: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walgreens Parking Lot corner of Museum Road and Lancaster Pike, Shillington. 1/2 chicken, potato, applesauce, roll for $10. Apple dumplings available for $4. Tickets available at library or online at eventbrite.com. Walk-up orders available while they last.
Online Auction Fundraiser For The General Carl Spaatz National USAAF Museum: June 14 to 21 online auction of various donated items to raise funds to aid in the completion of exhibits and future opening of interactive museum at 28 Warwick St. in Boyertown. To donate items contact Sue Marin at suebee1953@comcast.net or 484-624-1465. Deadline to donate is June 4. All items will be posted on the museum’s website at www.spaatzmuseum.org. They will also be available to view in person at the museum June 14 to 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Chicken BBQ Drive-Thru Pickup: 10 a.m. until sold out at Geigertown Fire Company, 3433 Hay Creek Road, Robeson Township. Dinner $12. To preorder and pay for meals visit Geigertown Fire Company’s Facebook page or www.geigertownfireco.com. All proceeds benefit the fire company.
The Center at Spring Street Boyertown
Community center for active adults 55 and over: for details and to register call Stacey Brennan at 610-367-2313 ext. 1.
Zoom Yoga: Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Zoom Chair Yoga: Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m.
Round the Table Talk with Fran: May 24 at 10 a.m.
Zoom Family Feed: May 25 at 9 a.m.
Exeter Community Library
Dine to Donate Fundraiser at Panera Bread in Exeter: May 22. Dine in, take out, do rapid pick-up, or get delivery, 4 to 8 p.m., 20% of proceeds from order go to Library, use code PRFUND at online checkout, or show the flyer (available at www.berkslibraries.org/exeter) for in-store ordering.
Storywalk Grand Opening: May 29, time TBA. The new Storywalk is officially open to the public. Come walk the trail behind the library, enjoying a book as you do so. A limited number of kids' backpacks will be provided on a first come/first serve basis. For more information, contact Laura Kauffman at sxtkids@berks.lib.pa.us.
Boyertown Community Library
StoryWalk at Boyertown Park (all ages): Wednesdays in May, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. Enjoy a walk and a story. May’s book is "Ruby’s Birds" by Mya Thompson and illustrated by Claudia Davila. This book is the children's book from Longwood Gardens Community Read. Pick up activity kit at library, ask at desk or call 610-369-0496 for curbside pick up.
Space Bingo (ages 3-12) May 1-31: Find, read, do or eat these items to earn bingo. Pick up a sheet at library or download and print - bit.ly/3mUhUEB.
Scrabble Club (adults 18+): Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon.
Craft Packs (Adults, Teens, Kids): Check our Facebook Page or call 610-369-0496 to find out which crafts are available.
Beanstack Reading Challenges (Adults 18+, Teens 12-17 & Kids 5-11): Find monthly reading challenges and activities. Beanstack allows you to log your reading and activities, at home and on the go using the Beanstack Tracker app (search for it in your mobile device's app store and download to use). Register on Beanstack at: berkslibraries.beanstack.org.
