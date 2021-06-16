June 26
Pop-Up Yard Sale and 25 Cent Clothing Sale: 8 to 11 a.m., Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto, rain or shine. Outdoor space available for vendors $12 per space, set up begins at 6:30 a.m. Visit www.calvaryuccbarto.com to register.
June 30
Patriot Night: 6 p.m. Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing. Guest speaker is from The John Birch Society.
July 10
St. John's 11th Annual Car Show: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine at 1035 Old River Road, Birdsboro (Robeson Twp.). All makes, models and years of cars and trucks, $100 cash grand prize. Craft vendors, flea market, 50/50 drawing, trophies, kids games, Belgian sheepdog demonstration, Chinese auction, DJ, food, baked goods. Proceeds benefit Veterans Making a Difference and St. John's Lutheran Church. Registration $10, non-food vendor space $10 must bring own table. 610-582-3655 or 610-823-2730
Studio B in Boyertown
Book Discussion Group: Sundays 2 to 4 p.m. beginning July 11 through Aug. 29 at Studio B, 39A E Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown. Discussion of Ray Bradbury’s novel "Dandelion Wine" which addresses the fears and joys, sorrows and surprises that life offers each of us in unique ways through the eyes of 12-year-old Douglas Spaulding of Green Town, Illinois. $5 donation per session. Pre-registration at JaneEstahl@comcast.net. Participation limited; $40 donation through www.studiobbb.org ensures registration. Copies of novel available through Boyertown Community Library or Book Nook.
The Center at Spring Street Boyertown
Community center for active adults 55 and over: for details and to register call Stacey Brennan at 610-367-2313 ext. 1.
Zoom Bingo: June 28 and every Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Refreshing the Spirit with Christie Orr: June 28 at 10 a.m.
Yoga: Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Chair Yoga: Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m.
Pool Billiards: every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
Boyertown Community Library
Summer Book & Craft Club (Adults 18+): June 29 at 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Read, talk and make! Join Susan for hands on projects and book discussion in this in-person summer book club series. Registration required. To sign up call 610-369-0496.
Summer Quest Reading Challenge (All ages): June 7 to July 31. Join the library for summer fun. Register for reading challenge at berkslibraries.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack Tracker from mobile device's app store.
StoryWalk at Boyertown Park (All ages): Each Wednesday in July, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. Enjoy a walk and a story. July’s book is "Lambslide" by Ann Patchett. Pick up activity kit at library, ask at desk or call 610-369-0496 for curbside pick up.
Miller-Keystone Blood Drive: July 12, 1 to 6 p.m. Appointment required. Schedule at giveapint.org or call 1-800-223-6667. Registration in lower level of library.
Doodle Days with Daisy: July 13, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., rain date July 15. Therapy dog team Karen and Maggie visit Boyertown Community Park and read "Doodle Days with Daisy." Stations will be set up for crafts after the story. Registration required. Sign up at bit.ly/2RLecle or call 610-369-0496.
Stuffed Animal Sleepover: Drop off stuffed animal July 23, 2 to 5 p.m. for a library sleepover. Your stuffed friend will play games, eat snacks and read books. Pick up July 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. along with a souvenir picture. Sign up at bit.ly/3zmoJ7p or call 610-369-0496.
Painting Class (Adults 18+): July 13 at 6 p.m. & July 15 at 11 a.m. Registration required, maximum of 12 people, call 610-369-0496. $20 payable to instructor at start of class, includes all supplies.
Friends of BCL Book Sale & Donation Acceptance Day: July 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Books for sale for all ages. Masks and social distancing required. Lower level of library.
Summer Book & Craft Club (Adults 18+): July 27, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Read, talk and make! Join Susan for hands on projects and book discussion in this in-person summer book club series. This month’s book is "The Animals at Lockwood Manor" by Jane Healey. Registration required. To sign up call 610-369-0496.
Furry Tales & Tails: July 31, 11 a.m., Yocum's Teen Theater Ensemble perform at Boyertown State Theatre. Tickets required. Free tickets available for pick up at library, starting on July 1. Concessions for sale.
Scrabble Club (Adults 18+): Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon, join other word lovers in a game of Scrabble.
Exeter Community Library
Summer Reading Program: June 14 to July 31 program for both adults and children, with varying prizes. Reading logs available for pick up at the library starting June 14.
Baby Lapsits via Zoom: June 29 at 9:30 a.m. Story time ideal for infants to 18 months. Songs, stories, and educational fun with Children's librarian Laura Carson. Email Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. June 14 for the Zoom link.
