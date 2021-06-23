July 4
God & Country Night: 4 to 6 p.m. at Rosedale Camp Grove, 1616 Vine St., Laureldale. Features Patriotic singing and program. Dave Reinwald will perform. Food will be available. Sponsored by Patriots in Praise.
July 8
Pain management series: free, informative three-part series on pain management in person 6:30 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, 1180 Ben Franklin Highway E. There are safer alternatives for alleviating pain and discomfort than using narcotics, which often have serious side effects. Options like over-the-counter medication and therapies can be effective pain management treatments. Learn more from board-certified physician assistant Kathryn Waverka from Performance Spine and Sports Physicians P.C. Seating is limited to ensure social distancing; masks required. To reserve a spot, call Tina at 610-385-5000.
July 8
Yoga for Everyone at the Library: 9:30 a.m. Exeter Community Library, 4569 Prestwick Drive, Reading. Join Sue Siegrist of Tula Yoga Center for yoga, outdoors if weather is accommodating, inside the library in event of inclement weather. Free and open to anyone age 10 and older. No registration necessary. Bring a mat and towel.
July 8
Expanding Horizons: 7 p.m. at Exeter Community Library, with Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks and Bring the Change as part of Anti-Hate Summer Reading Program via Zoom. Author and illustrator Mike Curato will speak. His novel, "Flamer," won 2021 Golden Kite Award from the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators, and 2021 LGBTQ Young Adult Lambda Literary Award. Program ideal for teens 14 and older, or with adult supervision. Register at https://www.berkslibraries.org/events/expanding-horizons-mike-curato
July 10
St. John's 11th Annual Car Show: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine at 1035 Old River Road, Birdsboro (Robeson Twp.). All makes, models and years of cars and trucks, $100 cash grand prize. Craft vendors, flea market, 50/50 drawing, trophies, kids games, Belgian sheepdog demonstration, Chinese auction, DJ, food, baked goods. Proceeds benefit Veterans Making a Difference and St. John's Lutheran Church. Registration $10, non-food vendor space $10 must bring own table. 610-582-3655 or 610-823-2730
July 10
Free Community Give Away: 8 to 11 a.m. at Calvary U.C.C., 1231 Route 100, Barto. Give away includes clothing, shoes, purses, books and household items.
Sundays July 11 to Aug. 29
Book Discussion Group: 2 to 4 p.m. at Studio B, 39A E. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown. Discussion of Ray Bradbury’s novel "Dandelion Wine" which addresses the fears and joys, sorrows and surprises that life offers each of us in unique ways through the eyes of 12-year-old Douglas Spaulding of Green Town, Illinois. $5 donation per session. Pre-registration at JaneEstahl@comcast.net. Participation limited; $40 donation through www.studiobbb.org ensures registration. Copies of novel available through Boyertown Community Library or Book Nook.
July 11
Outdoor Concert by the Werner Family Band. bluegrass gospel concert 7 to 8 p.m. at Butter Valley Community Church, 2600 Old Route 100, Bally. Rain or shine. Free will offering to support missions. 610-845-2429 or www.buttervalleycc.org
July 15
Keystone Villa Open House & Outdoor Concert: 2 to 6 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, 1180 and 1152 Ben Franklin Highway E. Tour a model apartment, safely socialize with residents and learn more about the retirement community. Space is limited to ensure social distancing; masks required. Outdoor summer concert series kicks off with Wahl Street Band at 6:30 p.m. To secure a spot, call Tina (for independent living) at 610-385-5000 or Sue O. (for personal and memory care) at 610-385-5002.
July 18
Annual Outdoor Historical and Inspirational Service: 6:30 p.m. at the 1855 Alleghany Mennonite Meetinghouse, 39 Horning Road, Mohnton (near Alleghenyville). Aaron Groff, Lititz, will speak on "Christians in the Marketplace". Music by the Singing Servants Quartet. Bring a lawn chair and a Church and Sunday School Hymnal. For confirmation of the event, more information, or directions, contact Grace Sensenig at jgsen@windstream.net or 717-278-8459.
The Center at Spring Street Boyertown
Community center for active adults 55 and over: for details and to register call Stacey Brennan at 610-367-2313 ext. 1.
Zoom Bingo: every Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Yoga: Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Chair Yoga: Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m.
Pool Billiards: every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
Boyertown Community Library
Summer Quest Reading Challenge (All ages): June 7 to July 31. Join the library for summer fun. Register for reading challenge at berkslibraries.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack Tracker from mobile device's app store.
StoryWalk at Boyertown Park (All ages): Each Wednesday in July, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. Enjoy a walk and a story. July’s book is "Lambslide" by Ann Patchett. Pick up activity kit at library, ask at desk or call 610-369-0496 for curbside pick up.
Miller-Keystone Blood Drive: July 12, 1 to 6 p.m. Appointment required. Schedule at giveapint.org or call 1-800-223-6667. Registration in lower level of library.
Doodle Days with Daisy: July 13, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., rain date July 15. Therapy dog team Karen and Maggie visit Boyertown Community Park and read "Doodle Days with Daisy." Stations will be set up for crafts after the story. Registration required. Sign up at bit.ly/2RLecle or call 610-369-0496.
Stuffed Animal Sleepover: Drop off stuffed animal July 23, 2 to 5 p.m. for a library sleepover. Your stuffed friend will play games, eat snacks and read books. Pick up July 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. along with a souvenir picture. Sign up at bit.ly/3zmoJ7p or call 610-369-0496.
Painting Class (Adults 18+): July 13 at 6 p.m. & July 15 at 11 a.m. Registration required, maximum of 12 people, call 610-369-0496. $20 payable to instructor at start of class, includes all supplies.
Friends of BCL Book Sale & Donation Acceptance Day: July 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Books for sale for all ages. Masks and social distancing required. Lower level of library.
Summer Book & Craft Club (Adults 18+): July 27, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Read, talk and make! Join Susan for hands on projects and book discussion in this in-person summer book club series. This month’s book is "The Animals at Lockwood Manor" by Jane Healey. Registration required. To sign up call 610-369-0496.
Furry Tales & Tails: July 31, 11 a.m., Yocum's Teen Theater Ensemble perform at Boyertown State Theatre. Tickets required. Free tickets available for pick up at library, starting on July 1. Concessions for sale.
Scrabble Club (Adults 18+): Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon, join other word lovers in a game of Scrabble.
Exeter Community Library
Summer Reading Program: June 14 to July 31 program for both adults and children, with varying prizes. Reading logs available for pick up at the library starting June 14.
Children's Weekly Window Challenge: June 14 - July 31, weekly challenge for kids entering 1st through 12 grades. Fill out a form, submit it by each Saturday, and be entered to win a $20 gift card to Barnes & Noble. One winner drawn each week. Worksheets located at curbside cart or across from circulation desk.
Baby Lapsits via Zoom: July 6, 9:30 a.m. Story time for infants to 18 months. Songs, stories, and educational fun with children's librarian Laura Carson. Email lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. July 5 for the Zoom link.
Children's Story Time via Zoom: July 8, 10 a.m. Story time for kids of all ages. Laura Kauffman will read a story. A craft associated with the book available for curbside pickup following day. Email sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. on July 7 for the Zoom link.
Summer Teen Book Drop: July 9, 9 a.m. while supplies last. https://www.berkslibraries.org/kids/TBD
