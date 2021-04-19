April 29 & May 1
Friends of Mifflin Community Library Used Book Sale: April 29 from 1 to 7 p.m. and May 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 6 Philadelphia Avenue, Shillington. $5 Bag Sale Saturday. Face covering and social distancing required. 610-777-3911
May 1
Friends of Exeter Community Library Outdoor Book & Bake Sale: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at library side parking lot. Bag of Books Sale noon to 1 p.m. Rain date May 15. Cherry on Top ice cream truck.
May 1
Open House: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Keystone Villa at Douglassville. Tour a model apartment, safely socialize with residents, and hear more. Space limited to ensure social distancing; masks required. To secure a spot, call Tina (for independent living) at 610-385-5000 or Sue O. (for personal and memory care) at 610-385-5002.
May 5
Hearing loss presentation: 1 p.m. Keystone Villa at Douglassville. CarenYucha, a licensed, certified speech-language pathologist and hearing instrument specialist from Yucha Hearing Aids, will share information on age-related hearing loss and new hearing aid technology that includes recharging and smartphone connection capabilities. Free hearing aid cleanings to those in attendance, courtesy of Keystone Villa. Limited seating available to ensure social distancing; masks required. Or follow along on Zoom. RSVP to Sue, call 610-385-5002.
May 6
Emergency Readiness: Manor at Market Square free virtual presentation 10 a.m. via Zoom. A call-in option is available. Terrisa Faulkner from Abilities in Motion will share emergency readiness tips so you can be prepared for anything from a major disaster to everyday life, including instructions on how to build your “home” and “go” kits. RSVP to Jill at 610-790-1707 or email jreinheimer@manoratms.com.
May 15
Drive-Thru Take Out Ham Supper: 2 to 6 p.m. or until sold out, St. John-Hill Church, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown. Pre-order until May 1 or until sold out, call 610-367-8114. Limited walk-up tickets day of supper (unless sold out). All tickets $12.50 (purchased via credit card $13). Ham, potato filling, gravy, Hill Church Butter Beans, corn, green beans, applesauce, pepper cabbage, roll and butter, ice cream. www.stjohnhillucc.org
May 15
Free flower planting activity for children: hosted by St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Birdsboro during the Street Fair at Main Bird Park in Birdsboro from noon until 5 p.m. All children may plant a flower in a cup which will be then wrapped in foil.
May 22
Chalk Talk by Elva Hurst: 6 p.m. at Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing. Refreshments afterwards. Freewill offering.
May 30
Memorial Day outdoor service: 9 a.m. St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro. in the church parking lot. Special guests will be the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets. A roll call of all deceased military members of St. Mark’s will be read aloud. Taps will be played followed by a cannon salute. A reception will follow for anyone attending. Everyone is welcome to attend.
The Center at Spring Street Boyertown
Community center for active adults 55 and over: activities and programs via Zoom. For details and to register call Stacey Brennan at 610-367-2313 ext. 1.
Yoga: Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Chair Yoga: Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m.
Mindfulness with Ali: Thursdays at 6 p.m.
Exeter Community Library
Friends Annual Spring Book & Bake Sale: May 1, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at side parking lot. Rain date May 15. $5 Bag of Books 12 to 1 p.m. The Cherry on Top ice cream.
Mother's Day Curbside Grab & Go Craft & Book: May 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For kids in kindergarten through 2nd grade. A curbside craft and book celebrating Mother's Day. While supplies last. One per family. No registration necessary.
Dine to Donate Fundraiser: May 11 at Texas Roadhouse in Wyomissing 4 to 10 p.m.
Show coupon (available at www.berkslibraries.org/exeter) to your server, then dine in or take out and 10% of the proceeds from your purchase go to Exeter Community Library.
Letter Writing Social via Zoom: May 12 at 6 p.m. Artist Bel Mills of Scrap Paper Circus demonstrates three creative ways to fold and design naked mail letters. Handout instructions provided with Zoom link. To register, email exetercl@berks.lib.pa.us.
Hawk Mountain Live Webinar: May 18 at 6:30 p.m. Join Hawk Mountain Sanctuary for a virtual presentation where we transport you to the world's first refuge for birds of prey. Includes natural history, raptor identification, migration information, and more. Participants will be eligible for two free drawings. One for a one day family pass for 4 to Longwood Gardens, another for 4 passes to visit Hawk Mountain Sanctuary. To register, email sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us.
Evening Readers Book Club: May 19 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This month, read "Deacon King Kong" by James McBride. Email Mallory Hoffman at exetercl@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m on May 18 for Zoom link.
Dine to Donate Fundraiser at Panera Bread in Exeter: May 22. Dine in, take out, do rapid pick-up, or get delivery. Between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., 20% of the proceeds from your order will go to the Exeter Community Library if you use the code PRFUND at online checkout, or show the flyer (available at www.berkslibraries.org/exeter) for in-store ordering.
Storywalk Grand Opening: May 29, time TBA. The new Storywalk is officially open to the public. Come walk the trail behind the library, enjoying a book as you do so. A limited number of kids' backpacks will be provided on a first come/first serve basis. For more information, contact Laura Kauffman at sxtkids@berks.lib.pa.us.
Boyertown Community Library
The Home Place - A One Night Book Club (adults 18+): May 4 (in-person) & May 11 (via Zoom) at 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Join us in a discussion on the Longwood Gardens Community Read title "The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man's Love Affair with Nature" by award winning author and wildlife ecologist J. Drew Lanham. Participants are eligible to be entered into a drawing for a ticket to Longwood Gardens. Limited space. Registration required. To sign up for in-person date, call 610-369-0496. Or for Zoom link email sbodirector@gmail.com.
StoryWalk at Boyertown Park (all ages): Each Wednesday in May, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. Enjoy a walk and a story. May’s book is "Ruby’s Birds" by Mya Thompson and illustrated by Claudia Davila. This book is the children's book from Longwood Gardens Community Read. Pick up an activity kit at the library, ask at the desk or call 610-369-0496 for curbside pick up.
Space Bingo (ages 3-12) May 1-31: Find, read, do or eat these items to earn bingo. Pick up a sheet at the library or download and print from this link: bit.ly/3mUhUEB.
Scrabble Club (adults 18+): Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon. Join other word lovers in a game of Scrabble!
Miller-Keystone Blood Center Blood Drive: May 10 from 1 to 6 p.m. Appointment required. Schedule online at giveapint.org or call 1-800-223-6667. Registration in lower level of library.
Painting Class (adults 18+): May 11 at 6 p.m. and May 20 at 11 a.m. Bring out your inner artist and come paint with us. Registration required, maximum of 10 people, call 610-369-0496. $20 payable to instructor at start of class, includes all supplies. Masks required for class.
The Friends of BCL Book Sale & Donation Acceptance Day: May 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Books available to purchase for all ages. Masks and social distancing required. Lower level of the library.
Mobile Job Lab: May 19 from 2 to 6 p.m. Free workforce resources and services for job seekers across Berks County. Get help with job search, resume creation and enhancement, and on-site application instruction. Job seekers use the computer stations, internet connections, and printer. Make appointment online at berkslibraries.org/mobile-job-lab or call Alison Trautmann at 610-378-5260 ext. 2502. Lower level of the library.
Craft Packs (Adults, Teens, Kids): Check our Facebook Page or call 610-369-0496 to find out which crafts are available.
Beanstack Reading Challenges (Adults 18+, Teens 12-17 & Kids 5-11): Find monthly reading challenges and activities. Beanstack allows you to log your reading and activities, at home and on the go using the Beanstack Tracker app (search for it in your mobile device's app store and download to use). Register on Beanstack at: berkslibraries.beanstack.org.
