April 11
Literatour Berks Author Zooms: 10 a.m. author Raffi Berg discusses his book "Red Sea Spies: The True Story of Mossad’s Fake Diving Resort." Register at www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour.
April 12
Miller-Keystone Blood Drive: 1 to 6 p.m. at Boyertown Community Library. Appointment required. Schedule online at giveapint.org or call 1-800-223-6667. Registration in lower level of library.
April 15
Alzheimer’s support group - Understanding the basics: 6:30 to 8 p.m. join senior care experts from Chestnut Knoll via Zoom or call 1-646-558-8656. RSVP by calling 610-473-8066. Zoom meeting code: 585 786 5203.
April 19
Spark Joy Webinar: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free, hosted by Muhlenberg, Kutztown and Oley Valley Community Libraries. Learn the KonMari Method with Shannon Honeycutt of Spark Joy Charlotte. Includes Q&A and raffle. Register by emailing kutztowndesk@gmail.com.
April 21
Online Caregiver Support Group: 3 to 4:30 p.m. via phone and/or online by The Heritage of Green Hills, Shillington. For caregivers of individuals suffering from dementia, and other debilitating diseases. Free and open to the public. Register at http://bit.ly/April2021Caregiver or call 800-272-3900. For more about the group, call Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or email moley@heritagegh.com.
April 22 & 25
Literatour Berks Author Zooms: noon April 22 author Mark Binder discusses his book "The Misadventures of Rabbi Kibbitz and Mrs. Chaipul: A Midwinter Romance of Laughter and Smiles." Family program April 25 at 10 a.m. author Melissa Stoller discusses her book "Sadie's Shabbat Stories." Register at www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour.
April 24
Flea market, bake sale and basket raffle: 8 to 11 a.m., Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. To register as a vendor, visit www.calvryuccbarto.com. Any questions call 610-652-5023 or email calvaryucc@gmail.com.
May 15
Drive-Thru Take Out Ham Supper: 2 to 6 p.m. or until sold out, St. John-Hill Church, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown. Pre-order until May 1 or until sold out, call 610-367-8114. Limited walk-up tickets day of supper (unless sold out). All tickets $12.50 (purchased via credit card $13). Ham, potato filling, gravy, Hill Church Butter Beans, corn, green beans, applesauce, pepper cabbage, roll and butter, ice cream. www.stjohnhillucc.org
The Center at Spring Street Boyertown
Community center for active adults 55 and over: activities and programs via Zoom. For more details and to register call Stacey Brennan at 610-367-2313 ext. 1.
Round the Table Talk with Fran: April 19 at 10 a.m.
Zoom Bingo: April 9 and April 16 at 9:30 a.m.
Zoom Scattergories: April 12 at 9:30 a.m.
Refreshing the Spirit with Christie Orr: April 26 at 10 a.m.
Yoga: Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Chair Yoga: Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m.
Mindfulness with Ali: Thursdays at 6 p.m.
Boyertown Community Library
StoryWalk: Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Boyertown Park (all ages), weather permitting. April’s book is "When Spring Comes" by Kevin Henkes and illustrated by Laura Dronzek. Pick up activity kit at library, ask at the desk or call 610-369-0496 for curbside pickup.
Spring Bingo (ages 3-12) April 1-30: Find, read, do or eat these items to earn bingo! Pick up a sheet at library or download and print from bit.ly/3tHVBEc.
Painting Class (adults 18+): April 13, 6 p.m. and April 15, 11 a.m. Maximum 10 people, register at 610-369-0496. $20 payable to instructor at start of class, includes all supplies. Masks required.
Friends of BCL Book Sale & Donation Acceptance Day: April 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in lower level of library. Books available to purchase for all ages. Masks and social distancing required.
Boyertown Coming Out of Hibernation (all ages): April 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. StoryWalk inside library. Read "Brown Bear, Brown Bear What Do You See?" by Bill Martin Jr. and Eric Carle. Participants receive a pair of “bear” glasses to wear around town.
Craft Packs (Adults, Teens, Kids): Check our Facebook Page or call 610-369-0496 to find out which crafts are available.
Beanstack Reading Challenges (Adults 18+, Teens 12-17 & Kids 5-11): Find monthly reading challenges and activities and log on Beanstack Tracker app. Register on Beanstack at berkslibraries.beanstack.org.
Exeter Community Library
Baby Lapsits via Zoom: 9:30 a.m. April 13, 20, 27. Email Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. Monday before to get Zoom link.
Children’s Story Time via Zoom: 10 a.m. April 8, 15, 22, 29. Email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. Wednesday before to get Zoom link.
Family Birdhouse Competition: Submit entries April 19 to 24, during curbside library hours. Birdhouses displayed outside through month of May for voting. One entry receives People’s Choice Award — an entrance pass for 4 to Longwood Gardens, a $50 gift card from Wild Birds Unlimited, a signed copy of the children’s book, “Ruby’s Birds” by Mya Thompson and a signed copy of the book, “The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature” by J. Drew Lanham, and some bird-friendly goodies. Print registration form at https://www.berkslibraries.org/events/birdhouse-competition.
Evening Readers Book Club via Zoom: April 21 at 6:30 p.m. This month's book is "Furiously Happy" by Jenny Lawson. To register, email Mallory Hoffman at exetercl@berks.lib.pa.us.
Earth Day Grab & Go: April 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For kids in kindergarten through 2nd grade. Earth day book and craft. One per child, while supplies last. No registration necessary.
Death Cafe via Zoom: April 22 at 7 p.m. In conjunction with LINK to Aging and Disability Resources, the Library hosts a Death Cafe session, where attendees talk about the taboo subjects of life and death, sharing thoughts and fears along the way. Participate as much or as little as you'd like. (This is NOT a grief support group.) Register at https://berkslancasterlebanonlink.org/berks-county/events/april-22-time-for-the-second-exeter-community-library-zoom-death-cafe/.
Sourdough Demonstration via Zoom: April 28 at 6:30 p.m. Learn to make your own sourdough (plus nab a starter and instructions) with Good Grain Bread Co. Participants receive a starter bag and instructions to take home the day after the program. Register via the Zoom link on the ECL webpage or by emailing exetercl@berks.lib.pa.us.
