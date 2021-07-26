Aug. 5, 12, 19 & 26
Yoga for Everyone: 9:30 a.m., Exeter Community Library, 4569 Prestwick Drive, Reading. Join Sue Siegrist of Tula Yoga Center for yoga. Outdoors if weather is accommodating, inside library in event of inclement weather. Free and open to anyone age 10 and older. No registration necessary. Bring own mat and towel.
Aug. 7 & 14
Magnifest, an Outdoor Music Festival: at St. Mary of Providence Center featuring local artists, food, prayer and vendors on the grounds of the Historic Potts Mansion. Aug. 7 from 6 to 10 p.m. and Aug. 14 from 4 to 10 p.m. Tickets $10 in advance or $15 at door. Visit stmaryprov.org to purchase tickets, check out line-up of artists and for more information. Follow MagniFest on instagram at magnifest.stmarys.
Aug. 7
Annual Hill Church Ringgold Band Concert and Picnic: Hill Church Picnic Grove, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown. Music 5 to 8 p.m. Door prizes during concert. Food available rain or shine 3:30 p.m. until closing. Sit down food service 3:30 to 7 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, French fries, soup, ice cream. Public invited. 610-367-8114, http://www.stjohnhillucc.org
Aug. 8
Act 1 Productions performs “I Am Paul:” 1 p.m. at Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing. The one-act play, adapted from scripture, opens with Paul as he waits to be put to death by Nero.
Aug. 14
Oley Valley Community Library Bag Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Oley Fairgrounds. Thousands of books to search through. Also DVDs, CDs, games and vintage books. All proceeds benefit Oley Valley Community Library.
The Center at Spring Street Boyertown
Community center for active adults 55 and over: for details and to register call Stacey Brennan at 610-367-2313 ext. 1.
Walk In the Park: Aug. 5 and 12 at 9 a.m. at Boyertown Community Park.
Golden Texas Hold Em: Aug. 18 at 1 p.m.
Zoom Round the Table Talk with Fran: Aug. 9 and 23 at 10 a.m.
Ceramic Painting with Sarah: Aug. 9 at 9:30 a.m.
Bingo Walking for Seniors at Boyertown Community Park: Aug. 19 at 9 a.m.
Book Club: Aug. 24 at 1:30 p.m.
Musical Entertainment by Glenn Faul: Aug. 30 at 1 p.m.
Strong and Fit with Robin Ward: Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Yoga: Tuesdays at 6 p.m. on Zoom and Thursdays and Fridays at 9:15 a.m. at the Center.
Chair Yoga: Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m. on Zoom and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Center.
Bingo: Fridays at 1 p.m.
Pool Billiards and Shuffleboard: every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m.
Boyertown Community Library
Scrabble Club (Adults 18+): Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon, join other word lovers in a game of Scrabble.
Miller-Keystone Blood Drive: Aug. 9, 1 to 6 p.m. Appointment required. Schedule online at giveapint.org or call 1-800-223-6667. Registration in lower level of library.
Painting Class (Adults 18+): Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. & Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. Bring out your inner artist and come paint. Registration required, maximum of 12 people, call 610-369-0496. $20 payable to instructor at start of class, includes all supplies.
Free Comic Book Day: Aug. 14 stop by library for a free comic book.
The Friends of BCL Book Sale & Donation Acceptance Day: Aug. 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Books available to purchase for all ages. Lower level of library.
Exeter Community Library
Letter Writing Social: Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. in person in the program room at Exeter Library. This month, we're writing pen pals from across the pond at the Exeter Library in Devon, England. Register at exetercl@berks.lib.pa.us or call 610-406-9431.
Themed Summer Reads Pop-up Book Sale: hosted by Friends of the Exeter Community Library Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at library. All proceeds benefit the library. This sale dedicated to puzzles.
