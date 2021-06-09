June 19
Chicken BBQ Drive-Thru Pickup: 10 a.m. until sold out at Geigertown Fire Company, 3433 Hay Creek Road, Robeson Township. Dinner $12. To preorder and pay for meals visit Geigertown Fire Company’s Facebook page or www.geigertownfireco.com. All proceeds benefit the fire company.
June 19
Free Drive-Thru Community Meal: 12 to 1 p.m. at St. Andrew UMC, 611 Swamp Creek Road, Bechtelsville. Follow the signs to the back of the church. Please wear masks.
June 21 to 25
VBS Rome: Paul and the Underground Church at Butter Valley Community Church, 2600 Old Route 100, Bally, 6:15 to 8:45 p.m. Children Pre-K through those entering 6th grade in the fall. Register at vbspro.events/p/b883f0, 610-845-2429 or www.buttervalleycc.org.
June 26
Pop-Up Yard Sale and 25 Cent Clothing Sale: 8 to 11 a.m., Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto, rain or shine. Outdoor space available for vendors $12 per space, set up begins at 6:30 a.m. Visit www.calvaryuccbarto.com to register.
July 10
St. John's 11th Annual Car Show: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine at 1035 Old River Road, Birdsboro (Robeson Twp.). All makes, models and years of cars and trucks, $100 cash grand prize. Craft vendors, flea market, 50/50 drawing, trophies, kids games, Belgian sheepdog demonstration, Chinese auction, DJ, food, baked goods. Proceeds benefit Veterans Making a Difference and St. John's Lutheran Church. Registration $10, non-food vendor space $10 must bring own table. 610-582-3655 or 610-823-2730
The Center at Spring Street Boyertown
Community center for active adults 55 and over: for details and to register call Stacey Brennan at 610-367-2313 ext. 1.
Zoom Round the Table Talk with Fran: June 21 at 10 a.m.
Zoom Bingo: June 28 and every Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Refreshing the Spirit with Christie Orr: June 28 at 10 a.m.
Yoga: Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Chair Yoga: Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m.
Pool Billiards: every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
Boyertown Community Library
Summer Quest Reading Challenge (All ages) June 7-July 31: JRegister for our reading challenge at berkslibraries.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack Tracker from your mobile device's app store.
Painting Class (Adults 18+): June 17 at 11 a.m. Registration required, maximum of 10 people, call 610-369-0496. $20 payable to instructor at start of class, includes all supplies. Masks required for class.
StoryWalk at the Boyertown Park (All ages): Wednesdays in June, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. June’s book is "Hooray for Hat" by Brian Won. Pick up an activity kit at library, ask at desk or call 610-369-0496 for curbside pick up.
Book Sale & Donation Acceptance Day: June 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Friends of BCL will hold a book sale and donation acceptance day in lower level of the library. Books available to purchase for all ages. Masks and social distancing required.
Summer Book & Craft Club (Adults 18+): June 29 at 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Read, talk and make! Join Susan for hands on projects and book discussion in this in-person summer book club series. Registration is required. To sign up call 610-369-0496.
Scrabble Club (Adults 18+): Thursdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Exeter Community Library
Summer Reading Program: June 14 to July 31 program for both adults and children, with varying prizes. Reading logs available for pick up at the library starting June 14.
Baby Lapsits via Zoom: June 15, 22 and 29 at 9:30 a.m. Story time ideal for infants to 18 months. Songs, stories, and educational fun with Children's librarian Laura Carson. Email Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. June 14 for the Zoom link.
Virtual Evening Readers Book Club: June 16, 6 p.m. reading "Grandma Gatewood's Walk" by Ben Montgomery. Email Mallory Hoffman at exetercl@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. on Tuesday for Zoom link.
Children's Story Time via Zoom: June 17 and 24 10 a.m. Story time for kids of all ages. Miss Laura Kauffman will read a story. A craft associated with the current book available for curbside pickup following day. Email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for Zoom link.
Father's Day Curbside Grab & Go Book & Craft: June 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free book and a craft for kids in kindergarten through 2nd grade. While supplies last, one per family.
