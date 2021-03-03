March
Egg Your Yard Tri-Valley Cheer Club fundraiser event: wake up Easter morning to a yard covered with candy filled egg. Club can hide, scatter or add $8 to be placed in a basket and left on porch with note from Easter Bunny. VENMO payment preferred and payment must be made in advance. Email tvcheerclub@gmail.com or call 302-530-3189. Cash Raffle drawing on April 10 live on Tri-Valley Cheer Club Facebook page. To get raffle find Tri-Valley Twister Cheerleader or email tvcheerclub@gmail.com. Four cash prizes will be awarded in the amount of $50 to $350.
March 13
25 Cent Clothing Sale, Indoor Flea Market and Basket Raffle: 8 to 11 a.m., Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto. All are welcome to attend.
March 16
FOX Rehab education series - Caring for Alzheimer’s or dementia: Join Manor at Market Square and FOX Rehabilitation via Zoom for The Power of Exercise at 1 p.m. Beginning or maintaining an exercise routine can improve well-being and reduce challenging behaviors. Exercising can prevent depression, wandering, balance issues, sleep disruption, and more. To receive Zoom link, contact Jill at 610-373-0800 or JReinheimer@manoratms.com.
March 17
Caregiver Support Group: 3 to 4:30 p.m. via phone and online for caregivers of individuals suffering from dementia, as well as other debilitating diseases. Hosted by The Heritage of Green Hills. Free and open to the public. To register, visit http://bit.ly/MarchCaregiver or call 800-272-3900. To learn more, call Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or email moley@heritagegh.com.
March 19
Keystone Villa at Douglassville Hoagie Sale Benefit: Keystone Villa is selling freshly made 8-inch hoagies for curbside pickup on Friday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 1180 Ben Franklin Highway East. The sale benefits the independent living community’s Daniel Boone High School Scholarship Fund, which is presented to two high school seniors from the district in June. Hoagie choices include Italian, turkey, or ham. The cost is $6 each; preorders only. Payments and orders due by March 19. To place an order, call 610-385-5002.
March 20
Free Drive-Thru Community Meal: noon to 1 p.m. St. Andrew UMC, 611 Swamp Creek Road, Bechtelsville. Follow the signs to the back of the church. Please wear masks.
March 20
Trinity Roast Beef Event: Take out only at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville. Menu consists of roast beef, au jus, potato filling, and pepper cabbage and a roll a suitable size to make a sandwich. The dessert included will be cookies Price per dinner is $5. We STRONGLY recommend you purchase your tickets in the weeks to come. Any questions and to pre-reserve, call 610-369-1281.
March 20
Friends of Mifflin Community Library "Celebrate Spring" fundraiser: 6" pot of pansies in mixed colors. $8 each. Orders taken at Mifflin Community Library, 6 Philadelphia Ave., Shillington. Order deadline is March 20. Pickup is March 27 at the library. 610-777-3911.
March 20
Pa. German Zammelaaf Virtual Event: March 20 to 27 virtual event, held in place of annual in-person event, on Pennsylvania German Zammelaaf Facebook page. Historian Lynn Otto presents ‘A Walk With Conrad Weiser.’ Doug Madenford and Chris LaRose give a live presentation on ‘Ask a PA Dutchman’ on March 20 at 1 p.m. (video can be viewed until March 27). Eppes fer Yunge (Something for Youth) includes crafts, activity, stories and songs. For more information, email zammelaaf@gmail.com.
March 21
Literatour Berks Author Zoom: 4 p.m. Family friendly! Author Brianna Caplan Sayres discusses her children's book “Asteroid Goldberg.” This program is held in cooperation with the Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks, Sinking Spring Public Library, and the PJ Library. To register, visit www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour.
March 24
Ask the pharmacist about COVID-19 vaccines: 1 p.m. via Zoom presented by Keystone Villa at Douglassville. Registered pharmacist Edmond J. Hudon III will talk about all things COVID-19 vaccine, including safety and distribution phases, tips to reduce discomfort from possible side effects, and more. Call Tina at 610-385-5134 by March 23 to receive Zoom link.
April 10
Free Vessel Safety Checks: 8 a.m. to noon at Promenade at Exeter Plaza, 3925 Perkiomen Ave., Reading (Exeter Township). Safety checks for kayaks, canoes, jet skis, power and sail boats. Sponsored by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Boyertown Historical Society
Flower Sale: The Pa Dutch took pride in their homes, and spring saw an expansive array of colors and blooms in grandmother's and mother's garden. The Society would like everyone to share in this PA Dutch tradition. Go to www.boyertownhistory.org for a link to order flowers, bulbs or seeds to be delivered directly to your door. Orders will be taken until April 1.
The Center at Spring Street Boyertown
Community center for active adults 55 and over: offers activities and programs through Zoom. For more details and to register for activities or classes call Stacey Brennan at 610-367-2313 ext. 1.
Yoga: Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m.
QiGong, Chair YOGA: Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m.
March 11: QiGong with Ali 6 p.m.
March 25: History Revisited with Darius, “English Revisited” at 9:30 a.m.
Boyertown Community Library
Easter Kits (ages 2-12): Available the month of March at circulation desk. Support the library and get Easter goodies. Cost is $15 per kit. Included in each kit are flower pot craft with materials; bookmarker; hot chocolate; candy; coupon for a free book at Book Sale; and another surprise.
StoryWalk in the Library (all ages): March 1-31 inside library children's area. The book for March is “Ten Lucky Leprechauns” by Kathryn Heling and Deborah Hembrook. Pick up a craft at the desk to do at home. Geared towards preschool ages and their caregivers, but all welcome.
Fairytale Bingo (ages 3-12): March 1-31, find, read, do or eat these items to earn bingo. Pick up a sheet at library or download and print from this link at bit.ly/3dCIMGg./
4th annual Girl's Night Out Basket Raffle: March 19 at 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. and March 20 at 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., hosted by The G.F.W.C. Pennsylvania Woman's Club of Boyertown at the library. Proceeds benefit Boyertown Library and other local organizations. Tickets cost $25 and are available for purchase at the library, ask at the circulation desk.
Book Sale & Donation Acceptance Day: March 20 at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Friends of BCL will hold a book sale and donation acceptance day. There are books available to purchase for all ages. Masks and social distancing required. The sale is held in the lower level of the library.
Financial Peace University (adults 18+): 9 week class starts March 24 at 6:30 p.m. Join our virtual Financial Peace University class and learn to make a budget you’ll actually stick to. We meet online, so you won’t even have to leave home. Visit fpu.com/1132024 to sign up for the class and start your 14-day free trial of Financial Peace. Class starts March 24 and ends May 19.
Craft Packs (Adults, Teens, Kids): Check our Facebook Page or call 610-369-0496 to find out which crafts are available.
Beanstack Reading Challenges (Adults 18+, Teens 12-17 & Kids 5-11): Find monthly reading challenges and activities. Beanstack allows you to log your reading and activities, at home and on the go using the Beanstack Tracker app (search for it in your mobile device's app store and download to use). Register on Beanstack at berkslibraries.beanstack.org.
Exeter Community Library
Baby Lapsits via Zoom: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. (March 9, 16, 23, 30) Email Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. the Monday before to get the Zoom link.
Children’s Story Time via Zoom: Thursdays at 10 a.m. (March 4, 11, 18, 25) Email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. the Wednesday before to get the Zoom link.
Windows into Art: March 8 to April 4, artwork from Exeter School District students will be displayed in the windows at the Library. Stop by to appreciate so many talented kids.
Teen Winter Book Drop - Love Your Shelf: March 15 to March 31 at Exeter Community Library. Grab and go program for teens 13 and older, while supplies last. Book, notebook, hydrating mask, hot cocoa, craft, and more. To reserve a box, call 610-406-9431 or email sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us.
St. Patrick's Day Grab & Go for Preschoolers: March 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Curbside Grab & Go program - St. Patrick's Day inspired book and craft for preschoolers, one per child, while supplies last. No registration necessary.
Evening Readers Book Club via Zoom: March 17 at 6:30 p.m. This month's book is “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes. To register, email Mallory Hoffman at exetercl@berks.lib.pa.us.
Grab & Go Book & Craft: March 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Curbside pickup for ages 3 to 7. To highlight the Reading Public Museum's current exhibit, Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites (which runs through May 23), we're giving away copies of “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” by Laura Numeroff, plus a craft, while supplies last. No registration necessary.
