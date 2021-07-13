July 22 & 29
Yoga for Everyone at the Library: 9:30 a.m., Exeter Community Library, 4569 Prestwick Drive, Reading. Join Sue Siegrist of Tula Yoga Center for yoga at the library. Outdoors if weather is accommodating, inside library in event of inclement weather. Free and open to anyone age 10 and older. No registration necessary. Bring own mat and towel.
July 22 & 26
Master Gardener information sessions: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 22 and 7 to 8 p.m. July 26. Both sessions held online via Zoom. Register at https://extension.psu.edu/master-gardener-traininginformation-for-berks-county to receive the online meeting link to attend.
July 23
Lunch and Learn - Veterans Benefits: 11:30 a.m. lunch; program at noon at Washington Grill and Pub, 1063 PA-100 in Bechtelsville. Hosted by Chestnut Knoll and Veterans Financial Inc. about Aid and Attendance pension benefit, a commonly used term by the Department of Veterans Affairs, available to qualifying wartime veterans and their spouses. Veterans Financial Inc. is not part of the VA or any government agency. Seating is limited. RSVP to 610-473-8066 or email JKrasley@chestnutknoll.com. Ask about virtual option.
July 24
OneRunTogether’s Ready Set Glow! 5K Race: 9 p.m. at Honeybrook Golf Club, 1422 Cambridge Road, Honey Brook. Run on illuminated golf cart paths with glow necklaces and bracelets. Profits local cancer patients in need. www.oneruntogether.org or 484-844-1249.
July 25
Bluegrass Outdoor Concert by J-Tyme: 7 to 8 p.m. at Butter Valley Community Church, 2600 Old Route 100, Bally. Rain or shine. Free will offering to support missions. 610-845-2429 or www.buttervalleycc.org
July 26 to 31
Miniature Garden House Exhibition: Exeter Community Library, 4569 Prestwick Drive, Reading. Show your creative side as a family, and make a fairy cottage, a toad hut, a gnome home, or a bug motel and enter into the Miniature Garden House Exhibition. Submit entries July 26 to 31 during library's open hours. All houses will be on display on library's StoryWalk path Aug. 2 to 27. For an entry form and official rules, visit https://www.berkslibraries.org/events/miniature-garden-house-exhibition.
July 27
Expanding Horizons with Tae Keller: 7 p.m. as part of the Anti-Hate Summer Reading Program via Zoom. The Exeter Community Library has teamed with the Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks and Bring the Change to bring Tae Keller, author of 2021 Newbery Award winner 'When You Trap a Tiger,' to Berks County. Ideal for tweens, teens, and families. To register, visit https://www.berkslibraries.org/events/expanding-horizons-tae-keller.
July 31
Flea Market and 25 Cent Clothing Sale: 8 to 11 a.m., Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto. All welcome.
Aug. 1
Expanding Horizons with Jason Reynolds: 7 p.m. via Zoom. Exeter Community Library teamed with the Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks and Bring the Change to welcome NYT bestselling author Jason Reynolds to the Anti-Hate Summer Reading Program. Reynolds is a two-time National Book Award finalist, a Newbery Award Honoree, and 2020-2021 National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature. Ideal for tweens, teens, and families. To register, visit https://www.berkslibraries.org/events/expanding-horizons-jason-reynolds.
Aug. 7
Bus trip to Peddler’s Village: Join Manor at Market Square for a senior bus trip to celebrate National Peach Month at Peddler’s Village on Aug. 7. Bus departs at 8:30 a.m. from Market Square senior living community, 803 Penn St., Reading, and returns by 4:30 p.m. Celebrate all things peach from outdoor carts and inside restaurants, sidewalks lined with bargains. Continental breakfast and snack provided by Manor at Market Square. $20 per person, includes round-trip transportation. RSVP by July 26 with Jill at 610-790-1707 or email jreinheimer@manoratms.com.
Aug. 7
Annual Hill Church Ringgold Band Concert and Picnic: Hill Church Picnic Grove, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown. Music 5 to 8 p.m. Door prizes during concert. Food available rain or shine 3:30 p.m. until closing. Sit down food service 3:30 to 7 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, French fries, soup, ice cream. Public invited. 610-367-8114, http://www.stjohnhillucc.org
Aug. 8
Act 1 Productions performs “I Am Paul:” 1 p.m. at Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing. The one-act play, adapted from scripture, opens with Paul as he waits to be put to death by Nero.
The Center at Spring Street Boyertown
Community center for active adults 55 and over: for details and to register call Stacey Brennan at 610-367-2313 ext. 1.
Zoom Round the Table Talk with Fran: July 26 at 10 a.m.
Zoom Bingo: July 30 at 1 p.m.
Musical Entertainment by Michael Kropp: July 26 at 1 p.m.
Book Club: July 27 at 1:30 p.m.
Shuffleboard Tournament: July 30 at 10 a.m.
Yoga: Tuesdays at 6 p.m. on Zoom; Thursdays and Fridays at 9:15 a.m. at the Center.
Chair Yoga: Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m. on Zoom and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Center.
Pool Billiards and Shuffleboard: every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursdays 9 to 11 a.m.
Boyertown Community Library
Summer Quest Reading Challenge (All ages): June 7 to July 31. Join the library for summer fun. Register for reading challenge at berkslibraries.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack Tracker from mobile device's app store.
StoryWalk at Boyertown Park (All ages): Each Wednesday in July, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. Enjoy a walk and a story. July’s book is "Lambslide" by Ann Patchett. August’s book is "Blackberry Banquet" by Terry Pierce. Pick up activity kit at library, ask at desk or call 610-369-0496 for curbside pick up.
Stuffed Animal Sleepover: Drop off stuffed animal July 23, 2 to 5 p.m. for a library sleepover. Your stuffed friend will play games, eat snacks and read books. Pick up July 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. along with a souvenir picture. Sign up at bit.ly/3zmoJ7p or call 610-369-0496.
Friends of BCL Book Sale & Donation Acceptance Day: July 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Books for sale for all ages. Masks and social distancing required. Lower level of library.
Summer Book & Craft Club (Adults 18+): July 27, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Read, talk and make! Join Susan for hands on projects and book discussion in this in-person summer book club series. This month’s book is "The Animals at Lockwood Manor" by Jane Healey. Registration required. To sign up call 610-369-0496.
Furry Tales & Tails: July 31, 11 a.m., Yocum's Teen Theater Ensemble perform at Boyertown State Theatre. Tickets required. Free tickets available for pick up at library, starting on July 1. Concessions for sale.
Scrabble Club (Adults 18+): Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon, join other word lovers in a game of Scrabble.
Miller-Keystone Blood Drive: Aug. 9, 1 to 6 p.m. Appointment required. Schedule online at giveapint.org or call 1-800-223-6667. Registration in lower level of library.
Painting Class (Adults 18+): Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. & Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. Bring out your inner artist and come paint. Registration required, maximum of 12 people, call 610-369-0496. $20 payable to instructor at start of class, includes all supplies.
Free Comic Book Day: Aug. 14 stop by library for a free comic book.
The Friends of BCL Book Sale & Donation Acceptance Day: Aug. 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Books available to purchase for all ages. Lower level of library.
Exeter Community Library
Summer Reading Program: June 14 to July 31 program for both adults and children, with varying prizes. Reading logs available for pick up at the library.
Children's Weekly Window Challenge: June 14 - July 31, weekly challenge for kids entering 1st through 12 grades. Fill out a form, submit it by each Saturday, and be entered to win a $20 gift card to Barnes & Noble. One winner drawn each week. Worksheets located at curbside cart or across from circulation desk.
Baby Lapsits via Zoom: July 27 at 9:30 a.m. Story time ideal for infants to 18 months. Songs, stories, and educational fun with Children's librarian Laura Carson. Email lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on prior Monday for Zoom link.
Children's Story Time via Zoom: July 22 and 29 at 10 a.m. Story time for kids of all ages. Miss Laura Kauffman will read a story. A craft associated with the current book will be available for curbside pickup the following day. Email sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. on prior Wednesday for Zoom link.
Kids Book Club via Zoom: July 27, 6:30 p.m. Virtual Group discussion for Danny Dollar Millionaire Extraordinaire - The Lemonade Escapade by Allan Jackson. Ideal for kids entering 1st through 3rd grades. Pick up book beforehand (we have 12 copies for distribution - yours to KEEP), then discuss July 27. Email sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us to register and pick up book.
Friends of the Exeter Community Library Themed Summer Reads Pop-up Book Sale: July 31, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Library Lobby. All proceeds benefit library. Sale is dedicated to DVDs.
Submit Events
Send event listings: to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com about 2 weeks in advance.