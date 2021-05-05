May 15
Drive-Thru Take Out Ham Supper: 2 to 6 p.m. or until sold out, St. John-Hill Church, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown. Pre-order until May 1 or until sold out, call 610-367-8114. Limited walk-up tickets day of supper (unless sold out). All tickets $12.50 (purchased via credit card $13). Ham, potato filling, gravy, Hill Church Butter Beans, corn, green beans, applesauce, pepper cabbage, roll and butter, ice cream. www.stjohnhillucc.org
May 15
Free flower planting activity for children: hosted by St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Birdsboro during the Street Fair at Main Bird Park in Birdsboro from noon until 5 p.m. All children may plant a flower in a cup which will be then wrapped in foil.
May 16
Annual Community Fishing Rodeo: Free event for youth up to age 15 at Community Rod & Gun Club of Bechtelsville. Registration 8 a.m. - prize for each child registered. First Cast at 9 a.m. Prizes awarded 1 p.m. - Biggest Fish Prizes for top three girls and top three boys. Registration Prize - one girl and one boy. Membership applications and renewals accepted after 10 a.m. Kitchen and Bar open for breakfast and lunch. GPS Address 20 Lane Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505. www.facebook.com/BechtelsvilleCRGC or https://bechtelsvillerodgun.wordpress.com/.
May 16
Designer Bag Bingo fundraiser for Special Olympics PA: at the Reading Leiderkranz, 143 Spook Lane, Reading. Doors open at noon and bingo starts at 1 p.m. The event will be held outside under pavilions, so it will occur rain or shine. To purchase tickets, call Don at 484-345-0546.
May 19
Free Seminar on Understanding Veterans Benefits: 2 p.m. online and at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, 1152 Ben Franklin Hwy East. Veterans Financial Inc. (not part of the VA or any government agency) will discuss Aid and Attendance pension benefit, a commonly used term by the Department of Veterans Affairs, that is available to qualifying wartime Veterans and their spouses. Those in-person receive cookies to go. Seating limited to ensure social distancing; masks required. RSVP by May 17; call 610-385-5002.
May 19
Exeter Senior Group: noon at Esposito’s in Stoney Creek. Entertainment by Rich Weilacher with Boom Box Bingo. All welcome.
May 20
Parkinson’s Learn and Share: 2 p.m. via Zoom or call-in. Hosted by Chestnut Knoll and FOX Rehabilitation. Learn to alleviate symptoms with exercise and treatments, then join exercise class to improve posture, balance, range of motion, strength, and endurance. To receive Zoom link or conference number, contact Julie at 610-473-8066 or jkrasley@chestnutknoll.com.
May 20
Alzheimer’s support group - Making the most of your appointments: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Join senior care experts from Chestnut Knoll via Zoom or call 1-646-558-8656. Jennelle Jamison, certified trainer through Teepa Snow’s Positive Approach to Care, discusses positive approaches to memory care to develop meaningful interactions with loved ones and foster a less stressful environment. RSVP to Julie at 610-473-8066 or jkrasley@chestnutknoll.com. Zoom meeting code 585 786 5203.
May 22
Chalk Talk by Elva Hurst: 6 p.m. at Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing. Refreshments afterwards. Freewill offering.
May 22
Fun day fundraiser for Western Berks Ambulance: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, 1180 and 1152 Ben Franklin Hwy East. Benefits Western Berks Ambulance Association. A two-alarm fire at its headquarters in February caused extensive damage to the building, equipment and supplies, and medical fleet. Outdoor fun-filled event features car show, over 25 craft and direct sales vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, bake sale, 50/50 and basket raffles. Parking and admission free. Masks required; practice safe social distancing.
May 22
25 Cent Clothing Sale and Flea Market: 8 to 11 a.m., Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto. To reserve outdoor vendor space, visit www.calvaryuccbarto.com.
May 26
What’s it worth? Free appraisals at Keystone Villa at Douglassville: Have a vintage family heirloom or unique flea market find? Bring it to Keystone Villa at Douglassville, Independent Living, 1180 Ben Franklin Hwy East, from 6 to 8 p.m., for a free appraisal from experts at Huyett’s Auctioneering LLC. Limit to one item per person. Space limited to ensure social distancing. Masks required. Call Tina at 610-385-5000 by May 22 to reserve spot.
May 30
Memorial Day outdoor service: 9 a.m. St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro. in the church parking lot. Special guests will be the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets. A roll call of all deceased military members of St. Mark’s will be read aloud. Taps will be played followed by a cannon salute. A reception will follow for anyone attending. Everyone is welcome to attend.
The Center at Spring Street Boyertown
Community center for active adults 55 and over: for details and to register call Stacey Brennan at 610-367-2313 ext. 1.
Zoom Bingo: May 18 at 9 a.m.
Zoom Yoga: Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Zoom Chair Yoga: Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m.
Zoom Mindfulness with Ali: May 13 at 6 p.m.
Round the Table Talk with Fran: May 24 at 10 a.m.
Zoom Refreshing the Spirit with Christie Orr: May 17 at 10 a.m.
Bingo Walking for Seniors: May 20 at 9:30 a.m. Healthy snacks and prizes provided by the Boyertown Wellness Council.
Zoom Family Feed: May 25 at 9 a.m.
Exeter Community Library
Hawk Mountain Live Webinar: May 18 at 6:30 p.m. Join Sanctuary for virtual presentation of natural history, raptor identification, migration information, and more. Participants eligible for two free drawings for one day family pass for 4 to Longwood Gardens, another for 4 passes for Sanctuary. Register at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us.
Evening Readers Book Club: May 19 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Read "Deacon King Kong" by James McBride. Email Mallory Hoffman at exetercl@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. on May 18 for Zoom link.
Dine to Donate Fundraiser at Panera Bread in Exeter: May 22. Dine in, take out, do rapid pick-up, or get delivery, 4 to 8 p.m., 20% of proceeds from order go to Library, use code PRFUND at online checkout, or show the flyer (available at www.berkslibraries.org/exeter) for in-store ordering.
Storywalk Grand Opening: May 29, time TBA. The new Storywalk is officially open to the public. Come walk the trail behind the library, enjoying a book as you do so. A limited number of kids' backpacks will be provided on a first come/first serve basis. For more information, contact Laura Kauffman at sxtkids@berks.lib.pa.us.
Boyertown Community Library
StoryWalk at Boyertown Park (all ages): Wednesdays in May, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. Enjoy a walk and a story. May’s book is "Ruby’s Birds" by Mya Thompson and illustrated by Claudia Davila. This book is the children's book from Longwood Gardens Community Read. Pick up activity kit at library, ask at desk or call 610-369-0496 for curbside pick up.
Space Bingo (ages 3-12) May 1-31: Find, read, do or eat these items to earn bingo. Pick up a sheet at library or download and print - bit.ly/3mUhUEB.
Scrabble Club (adults 18+): Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon.
Painting Class (adults 18+): May 20 at 11 a.m. Registration required, maximum of 10 people, call 610-369-0496. $20 payable to instructor at start of class, includes all supplies. Masks required.
The Friends of BCL Book Sale & Donation Acceptance Day: May 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Books available to purchase for all ages. Masks and social distancing required. Lower level of the library.
Mobile Job Lab: May 19 from 2 to 6 p.m. Free workforce resources and services for job seekers across Berks County. Get help with job search, resume creation and enhancement, and on-site application instruction. Job seekers use the computer stations, internet connections, and printer. Make appointment online at berkslibraries.org/mobile-job-lab or call Alison Trautmann at 610-378-5260 ext. 2502. Lower level of the library.
Craft Packs (Adults, Teens, Kids): Check our Facebook Page or call 610-369-0496 to find out which crafts are available.
Beanstack Reading Challenges (Adults 18+, Teens 12-17 & Kids 5-11): Find monthly reading challenges and activities. Beanstack allows you to log your reading and activities, at home and on the go using the Beanstack Tracker app (search for it in your mobile device's app store and download to use). Register on Beanstack at: berkslibraries.beanstack.org.
