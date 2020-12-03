Dec. 12
Christmas Tree Lighting: 6 p.m. at Leesport Fire Company on E. Wall Street. Festivities kick off with Santa arriving soon after to light the tree. Attendees are asked to keep social distancing in mind as well as practice good health safety tactics while at the event. Refreshments will be prepackaged. This is a free event organized by the Leesport Recreation Board.
Dec. 13
A Geigertown Country Christmas: a festive tour of Robeson Township, on Dec. 13 starts with a free community tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. at Geigertown Fire Company, 3433 Hay Creek Road. Bring a handmade family ornament to place on the community tree. Have a bowl of soup, hear carols, and journey by car to see the Christmas lights. At 6 p.m., St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 1136 Geigertown Road, presents a live Nativity with narration, bonfire, and marshmallows, cookies, and hot chocolate, plus a drawing for gift baskets with a completed Christmas bingo card. For more information, call the church at 610-286-9479. Presented by St. Paul’s, St. James Lutheran Church and Geigertown Fire Company.
Dec. 13
Live Outdoor Nativity: 3:30 p.m. at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 611 Swamp Creek Road, Bechtelsville. Bring a lawn chair or something to sit on. All attending must wear a mask. Inclement weather date is Dec. 20 at 3:30 p.m. Call 610-367-7043 for more information.
Dec. 16
Caregiver support group at The Heritage of Green Hills: 3 p.m. via phone and online, held in conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter, with all sessions free. Open to those giving care to individuals suffering from dementia, as well as other debilitating diseases. To register, visit https:// bit.ly/Dec2020Caregiver or call 800-272-3900. To learn more about the group, contact Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or email moley@heritagegh.com.
Dec. 16
Exeter Seniors Group Meeting: 12:30 p.m. at Esposito's in Stoney Creek. Everyone is welcome!
Dec. 19
2020 Kutztown Santa Run: Watch for Santa to ride through the neighborhood on a Fire Truck on Dec. 19, starting at 9 a.m. Kutztown Fire & Rescue would like to spread holiday cheer but with changes. This will be a "rolling-route" with no stopping along the way. Candy canes will not be handed out. While a much appreciated gesture, the fire company will not be able to accept plates of cookies and other treats.
Dec. 19
Ugly Sweater Hike: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, Kempton. $10, $5 for Members. Wear your favorite ugly holiday sweater and enjoy a guided hike, seasonal refreshments, and a short program on winter-loving raptors. Registration required at https://hawkmountain.ticketleap.com/winter-ugly-sweater-hike-2020/.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Teen Reading Lounge: Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Socialize with teens, discuss current events, and get a free book! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
Zoom Story Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
BOYERTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Book Sale & Donation Acceptance Day: Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Friends of BCL will hold a book sale and donation acceptance day. There are books available to purchase for all ages! Masks and social distancing required. The sale is held in the lower level of the library.
Holiday Bingo: (ages 5-12) Dec. 1-31, Find, read, do or eat these items to earn bingo! Pick up a sheet at the library or download & print from this link: bit.ly/371Zt9u
Craft Packs: (Adults, Teens, Kids) Check our Facebook Page or call 610-369-0496 to find out which crafts are available.
Holiday Reading Challenge: (Adults 18+ and Kids ages 5-11), Dec. 1-31 on Beanstack. While the weather outside is frightful, a book inside is delightful! Log your reading for the month of December and earn badges. Register on Beanstack at berkslibraries.beanstack.org. Come to the library to find great holiday reads, recipes, games, crafts and more.
Checklist Challenge: (Teens 12-17), Dec. 1-31 on Beanstack. The Checklist Challenge is a challenge that gives you a checklist of different books, genres, or details to try and broaden your reading horizons! Keep track of your reading, and share your favorites with the library and your fellow readers. Register on Beanstack at berkslibraries.beanstack.org.
