Jan. 5
FOX Rehab Education Series - Effective Communication Strategies: Join Manor at Market Square of Reading and FOX Rehabilitation via Zoom for a presentation on Effective Communication Strategies on Jan. 5 at 1 p.m. Clinicians from FOX Rehabilitation will explore how communication evolves through the brain changes of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia and supportive techniques you can use to effectively communicate with your loved one through each stage of the disease. For Zoom link, contact Theresa at 610-373-0800 or TLabour@manoratms.com.
Jan. 8
2021 Berks County Commissioners’ Update featuring Gene Barr: 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. online with Remo Web Portal, login to be sent week of event. The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance invites the public to join GRCA members and featured speaker Gene Barr, President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, for a virtual networking breakfast with the Berks County Commissioners. Register online at GreaterReading.org or call 610-376-6766. Cost is $15 for Chamber members; $25 Not-Yet Chamber members.
Jan. 13
Free presentation - Beating the winter blues: Feelings of sadness may be hard to shake this time of year, but you can beat those winter blues. To learn how, join Keystone Villa at Douglassville and Southeastern Health Care at Home for a free presentation via Zoom on Jan. 13 at 3 p.m. Seniors are at a higher risk for seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a form of depression that cycles with the seasons. Learn what signs to look for and what you can do to combat those winter blues, so you can get back to feeling your best, again. Call Ann at 610-385-2030 by Jan. 12 to receive Zoom link.
Jan. 16
Gospel Concert by Elvis impersonator Jeff Krick Sr.: 6:30 p.m. at Kissinger’s Church, 715 Berkshire Blvd., Wyomissing. The concert is in-person (socially distanced) or watch livestreamed on YouTube at “Kissinger’s Church.”
Jan. 17
Homemade Pulled Pork Take-Out Drive-Thru Dinner: noon until sold out at the Kutztown Grange Hall, Kemp Street and James Alley, Kutztown. Dinner Includes 1/3 pulled pork, Kaiser roll, homemade mac & cheese, baked beans, applesauce and homemade BBQ sauce on side. Adults $10 per meal. Drive thru take-out dinners only. Pre-Orders will be accepted until Jan. 8, but not required. All pre-orders must be picked up by 3 p.m. Baked goods available to purchase. For pre-orders call Nancy at 60-763-3063 or Oletha at 610-395-3889.
Jan. 25
Leesport Area Historical Society Program: 7 p.m. at Bethany Evangelical Evangelical Church, 308 Main St., Leesport. Mike Jesberger will present “Stealing Lincoln’s Body.” Face masks required and maintain social distance.
Kutztown Community Library
Miss Lacie's Story Time: Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
Miss Taylor's Story Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
Virtual Book Discussion: Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. Discuss “I Will Always Write Back” by Caitlin Alifirenka, Liz Welch, and Martin Ganda. In collaboration with KCL's International Pen Pal Program. Zoom link and meeting details at kutztownlibrary.org.
What's It Worth - Virtual Antique Appraisal: Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. $10 per appraisal. Author, auctioneer, appraiser and radio show Host Mike Ivankovich will introduce you to “What Determines Value" and reveal what your antiques, collectibles, and personal treasures are really worth today. For more information and to register, contact kutztowndesk@gmail.com.
Boyertown Community Library
Miller-Keystone Blood Center Blood Drive: Jan. 11 from 1 to 6 p.m. Appointment required. Schedule online at giveapint.org or by calling 1-800-223-6667. Registration in the lower level of the library.
Book Sale & Donation Acceptance Day: Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Friends of BCL will hold a book sale and donation acceptance day. There are books available to purchase for all ages! Masks and social distancing required. The sale is held in the lower level of the library.
New Year Bingo (ages 5-12): Jan. 1-31. Find, read, do or eat these items to earn bingo! Pick up a sheet at the library or download and print from this link - bit.ly/3nIFi7m.
Craft Packs (Adults, Teens, Kids): Check our Facebook Page or call 610-369-0496 to find out which crafts are available.
January Reading Challenge (Kids 5-11 and Teens 12-17): Jan. 1-31 on Beanstack. Warm up this month with a reading challenge for January. Earn virtual badges for each hour you read, activity you complete and review you create. Register on Beanstack at berkslibraries.beanstack.org.
Five to Try (Adults 18+): Jan. 1-31 on Beanstack. Five to Try is a challenge that asks you to read a book in each of 5 categories, keep track of your reading, and share your favorite discoveries with the library and your fellow readers. Register on Beanstack at berkslibraries.beanstack.org.
January Art Challenge (Teens 12-17): Jan. 1-31. What better way to start the new year than with an art challenge? Visit our Instagram, @boyertownlibraryyouth, to find a prompt for each day. Set aside a few minutes a day to be creative! Make sure to tag us with @boyertownlibraryyouth, as well as use #bclart, so we can see all your awesome work.
