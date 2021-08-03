Aug. 12, 19 & 26
Yoga for Everyone: 9:30 a.m., Exeter Community Library, 4569 Prestwick Drive, Reading. Join Sue Siegrist of Tula Yoga Center for yoga. Outdoors if weather is accommodating, inside library in event of inclement weather. Free and open to anyone age 10 and older. No registration necessary. Bring own mat and towel.
Aug. 13 & 14
Fox Music in Morgantown: presents student performance of Disney’s “The Lion King, Jr.” on Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. and Aug. 14 at 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Sts. Constantine & Helen Creek Orthodox Church, 1001 E. Wyomissing Blvd., Reading. Tickets $10 at FoxMusicDen.com.
Aug. 14
Magnifest, an Outdoor Music Festival: at St. Mary of Providence Center featuring local artists, food, prayer and vendors on the grounds of the Historic Potts Mansion. Aug. 14 from 4 to 10 p.m. Tickets $10 in advance or $15 at door. Visit stmaryprov.org to purchase tickets, check out line-up of artists and for more information. Follow MagniFest on instagram at magnifest.stmarys.
Aug. 14
Oley Valley Community Library Bag Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Oley Fairgrounds. Thousands of books to search through. Also DVDs, CDs, games and vintage books. All proceeds benefit Oley Valley Community Library.
Aug. 15
Poetry Reading celebrates "My Favorite Things": 2 to 4 p.m. Studio B, Boyertown. Meet writers from "My Favorite Things," Studio’s 8th book of poetry, prose and art - Claudia and Wesley Bahorik, Theresa Rodriguez, Marilyn and Patrick Klimcho, Linda and Ted Thomas, Craig Bennett, Ashley Rupert, Sandy Seaman, John Yamrus and juror for the book’s prize awards Bob Wood. Exhibit displayed Saturdays and Sundays 12 to 2 p.m. ending Aug. 22. Free and open to public.
Aug. 19
Parkinson’s Learn and Share with in-person group exercise: 2 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll Personal Care and Memory Care, 120 W. Fifth St., Boyertown. FOX Rehabilitation monthly discussion followed by group exercise for those with Parkinson’s disease. RSVP and masks required; contact Julie at 610-473-8066 or jkrasley@chestnutknoll.com.
Aug. 24
Exeter Community Band free summer concert: 7 p.m. outdoors at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, 1180 Ben Franklin Highway E. Bring lawn chair and enjoy a creamsicle float, courtesy of Keystone Villa. RSVP by Aug. 22 to Tina at 610-385-5000.
Aug. 28
25 Cent Clothing Sale and Flea Market: 8 to 11 a.m., Calvary U.C.C., 1231 Route 100, Barto.
Sept. 11
Vegetable Soup To Go, Bake Sale and Basket Raffle: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Calvary U.C.C., 1231 Route 100, Barto.
The Center at Spring Street Boyertown
Community center for active adults 55 and over: for details and to register call Stacey Brennan at 610-367-2313 ext. 1.
Golden Texas Hold Em: Aug. 18 at 1 p.m.
Bingo Walking for Seniors at Boyertown Community Park: Aug. 19 at 9 a.m.
Book Club: Aug. 24 at 1:30 p.m.
Musical Entertainment by Glenn Faul: Aug. 30 at 1 p.m.
Strong and Fit with Robin Ward: Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Yoga: Tuesdays at 6 p.m. on Zoom and Thursdays and Fridays at 9:15 a.m. at the Center.
Chair Yoga: Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m. on Zoom and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Center.
Bingo: Fridays at 1 p.m.
Pool Billiards and Shuffleboard: every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m.
Boyertown Community Library
Scrabble Club (Adults 18+): Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon, join other word lovers in a game of Scrabble.
Painting Class (Adults 18+): Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. & Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. Bring out your inner artist and come paint. Registration required, maximum of 12 people, call 610-369-0496. $20 payable to instructor at start of class, includes all supplies.
Free Comic Book Day: Aug. 14 stop by library for a free comic book.
The Friends of BCL Book Sale & Donation Acceptance Day: Aug. 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Books available to purchase for all ages. Lower level of library.
Exeter Community Library
Letter Writing Social: Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. in person in the program room at Exeter Library. This month, we're writing pen pals from across the pond at the Exeter Library in Devon, England. Register at exetercl@berks.lib.pa.us or call 610-406-9431.
Themed Summer Reads Pop-up Book Sale: hosted by Friends of the Exeter Community Library Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at library. All proceeds benefit the library. This sale dedicated to puzzles.
