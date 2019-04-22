4-H

Berks County 4-H club members who participated in the Regional 4-H Horse Hippology and Communications Contest. 

Seventeen Berks County 4-H Horse Members recently participated in the Regional 4-H Horse Hippology and Communications Contest at the Lehigh Carbon Community College. The members also participated in community service projects while having a chance to interact with 4-H members from surrounding counties.

The Hippology Contest is an opportunity for 4-H members to exhibit their knowledge and understanding of equine science and husbandry in a competitive setting. The following is a listing of Berks County 4-H member results from the Hippology Contest:

Novice Division:

• Kamryn Witman member of the Blue Ribbon Riders 4-H Horse Club, 2nd place individual and a member of the 2nd place team

Junior Division:

• Angelina Shumaker member of the Blue Ribbon Riders 4-H Horse Club, 5th place individual and a member of the 3rd place team

• 6th place team: Reagan Bright, Megan Salamone and Natalie Fryer all members of the Blue Ribbon Riders 4-H club and Torrin Ream of the Berks Saddle-ites 4-H Horse Club.

Senior Division:

• Michaela Brennan member of the Ride For Pride 4-H Horse Club, 7th place individual and a member of 6th place team.

• Megan Vance member of the Blue Ribbon Riders 4-H Horse Club was also on the 6th place team.

• 7th place team: Caitlin Diffendal, Jenna Tyson, Daniel Twaddell and Chloe Sullivan all members of the Ride For Pride 4-H Horse Club

• 10th place team: Sianna Ream and Elizabeth Jones members of the Berks Saddle-ites 4-H Club and Jeremy Wilkens of the Blue Ribbon Riders 4-H Horse Club.

In the Communications and Presentation Contest, Berks County 4-H had seven members participate. The following is a listing of the Berks County 4-H member results:

Junior Individual Public Speaking Contest:

• Champion: Torrin Ream of the Berks Saddle-ites 4-H Horse Club

Senior Individual Public Speaking Contest:

• Champion: Chloe Sullivan of the Ride For Pride 4-H Horse Club

Senior Team Presentations:

•Champion: Michaela Brennan and Daniel Twaddell both members of the Ride For Pride 4-H Horse Club

• Other participants in the Senior Team Presentations were given by Sianna Ream and Elizabeth Jones both members of the Berks Saddle-ites 4-H Horse Club and Caitlin Diffendal and Michaela Brennan of the Ride For Pride 4-H Horse Club

Senior Individual Presentations:

• Megan Vance of the Blue Ribbon Rider’s 4-H Horse Club and Jenna Tyson of the Ride For Pride 4-H Horse Club

