Seventeen Berks County 4-H Horse Members recently participated in the Regional 4-H Horse Hippology and Communications Contest at the Lehigh Carbon Community College. The members also participated in community service projects while having a chance to interact with 4-H members from surrounding counties.
The Hippology Contest is an opportunity for 4-H members to exhibit their knowledge and understanding of equine science and husbandry in a competitive setting. The following is a listing of Berks County 4-H member results from the Hippology Contest:
Novice Division:
• Kamryn Witman member of the Blue Ribbon Riders 4-H Horse Club, 2nd place individual and a member of the 2nd place team
Junior Division:
• Angelina Shumaker member of the Blue Ribbon Riders 4-H Horse Club, 5th place individual and a member of the 3rd place team
• 6th place team: Reagan Bright, Megan Salamone and Natalie Fryer all members of the Blue Ribbon Riders 4-H club and Torrin Ream of the Berks Saddle-ites 4-H Horse Club.
Senior Division:
• Michaela Brennan member of the Ride For Pride 4-H Horse Club, 7th place individual and a member of 6th place team.
• Megan Vance member of the Blue Ribbon Riders 4-H Horse Club was also on the 6th place team.
• 7th place team: Caitlin Diffendal, Jenna Tyson, Daniel Twaddell and Chloe Sullivan all members of the Ride For Pride 4-H Horse Club
• 10th place team: Sianna Ream and Elizabeth Jones members of the Berks Saddle-ites 4-H Club and Jeremy Wilkens of the Blue Ribbon Riders 4-H Horse Club.
In the Communications and Presentation Contest, Berks County 4-H had seven members participate. The following is a listing of the Berks County 4-H member results:
Junior Individual Public Speaking Contest:
• Champion: Torrin Ream of the Berks Saddle-ites 4-H Horse Club
Senior Individual Public Speaking Contest:
• Champion: Chloe Sullivan of the Ride For Pride 4-H Horse Club
Senior Team Presentations:
•Champion: Michaela Brennan and Daniel Twaddell both members of the Ride For Pride 4-H Horse Club
• Other participants in the Senior Team Presentations were given by Sianna Ream and Elizabeth Jones both members of the Berks Saddle-ites 4-H Horse Club and Caitlin Diffendal and Michaela Brennan of the Ride For Pride 4-H Horse Club
Senior Individual Presentations:
• Megan Vance of the Blue Ribbon Rider’s 4-H Horse Club and Jenna Tyson of the Ride For Pride 4-H Horse Club