The Berks County Chapter of the Order of AHEPA (American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association) recently awarded scholarships to seven graduating seniors in Berks County.
The recipients of $1,000 scholarships are:
• Antonia Dikos is the daughter of Chris and Valerie Dikos. Toni graduated from from Wyomissing Area Junior/Senior High School, completing a college preparatory & honors course of studies. She will continue her education at Clemson University in South Carolina. Toni’s school and community activities include 4.0 award, National Honor Society, Big Spartan — Little Spartan program, youth advisory committee and GOYA secretary. Toni’s ultimate goal is “…to explore all the options in my life draws out for me — allowing me to eventually making a prominent decision that I will most likely amplify with other passions as I travel through life.”
• Alan Futrick Jr. is the son of Alan and Jennifer Futrick. AJ graduated from Wilson High School, completing a college preparatory course of study. He is planning to enroll at West Chester University pursuing an education degree. AJ’s activities and accomplishments are extensive including National Society of High School Scholars, high honor roll, PA Football News All State Academic Team, GOYA, altar boy, food pantry volunteer, track & field team, football team captain, baseball and Reading Fightin Phils mascot.
• Gabe Koumaras is the son of Stephan Koumaras and Kristy Hummel. He graduated from Schuylkill Valley High School. He will be attending Kutztown University, majoring in political science and government. Gabe’s school and community activities include honor roll, section leader in concert band, marching band and jazz band. Additionally, he was an officer in the debate club, rock climbing club, mock trial member, baseball team and GOYA basketball team.
• Mackenzie Kraras is the daughter of Dean and Jennifer Kraras. She graduated from Wilson High School and will continue her education at High Point University in North Carolina. Mackenzie’s school and community activities include football cheerleader, mini thon captain, dance team, internships at Wilson West Middle School as an aid in reading classes and Highlands Retirement Community working in human resources and marketing. Mackenzie indicated that “by working with people everyday, I learned more about the importance of helping others and formed close relationships.”
• Peyton Kraras is the daughter of Dean and Jennifer Kraras. She graduated from Wilson High School and will continue her education at Marymount University in Arlington, VA. While her course of study is undecided, she is seriously considering a program in fashion merchandising. Peyton’s school and community activities include varsity school golf team, mini thon participant, school honor roll, school honors internship program, worked at the Reading Fightin Phils’ team store handling merchandise, online purchases, marketing products and managing their social media.
• Amara Midouhas is the daughter of Matthew and Helen Midouhas. She graduated from Berks Catholic High School, completing a honors and advanced placement course of studies. Amara has been accepted to attend Temple University this fall pursuing a course of study in business and economics. Her school and community activities include lacrosse, field hockey, honor roll, National Honor Society, GOYA officer, the traditional Greek dance troupe Kefi, Jamaica mission trip, oratorical festival, student ambassador and Church choir.
• Dante Porcaro is the son of Dean and Denise Porcaro. This year, he will be graduating from Berks Catholic High School including college prep, honors and advanced placement course of studies. In the fall, Dante plans to enroll at Temple University pursuing a course of study in psychology. His school and community activities involve Student Government representative, GOYA president, team leader in the philanthropy groups of YAL and YAC, cross country runner and team captain and track & field distance runner and manager.
The Berks County AHEPA Chapter was founded 95 years ago to promote its mission of "Hellenism, Education, Philanthropy, Civic Responsibility, Family and Individual Excellence."