The Berks County Heritage Center will offer free admission to military personnel and their families this summer. It will join museums nationwide in participating in the 10th summer of Blue Star Museums, a program which provides free admission to our nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families this summer. The 2019 program begins earlier than in past years, and launched on Saturday, May 18, Armed Forces Day, and ending on Monday, Sept. 2, Labor Day.
This year’s participating organizations include fine art, science, history, and children’s museums, as well as zoos, aquariums, gardens, and more. Museums are welcome to sign up for Blue Star Museums throughout the summer at arts.gov. Military can find the list of participating museums at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.
“We've seen the tremendous impact the Blue Star Museums program brings to our military families, and we're thrilled to be celebrating a decade of support,” said Kathy Roth-Douquet, chief executive officer of Blue Star Families. “Not only are museums fun to explore but are also great for making memories and strengthening military families as a whole.”
The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum. In addition the Heritage Center will offer free admission to military veterans.
The Berks County Heritage Center is open May 1 through the last Sunday in October. Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
This program is presented by the Berks County Parks and Recreation Department. For more information, call 610-374-8839, visit www.countyofberks.com/parks or find us on Facebook and Instagram under Berks County Parks and Recreation. The Berks County Heritage Center is located at 1102 Red Bridge Road, Reading.