Several hundred families, friends and classmates attended the first Reach Cyber Charter School graduation ceremony earlier this month and 12 students from Berks County are part of Reach Cyber’s inaugural class, the Class of 2019. The tuition-free online school held an in-person commencement for its seniors on June 7 at the West Shore Evangelical Free Church in Mechanicsburg.
Reach Cyber Charter School Class of 2019 graduates from Berks County: Dominic Coccie of Boyertown, Selena Detterline of Fleetwood, Camille Gray of Mohresville, Lauren Licht of Reading, Mitchell Moyer of Leesport, Liana Rivera of Reading, Nyah Rivera of Reading, Samuel Schmidthuber of Morgantown, Aliana Toro of Reading, Natalia Watson of Oley, Hailey Yob of Temple.
These residents are among 265 graduating high school seniors who have now entered the first alumni class of Reach Cyber Charter School, a statewide STEM-focused cyber school. Reach Cyber served more than 3,100 students in grades K-12 statewide during the 2018-2019 school year.
A majority of the graduates have plans to further their education or start a career. Around 49% of the graduating seniors plan to attend a two or four-year college, 20% have decided to enter the workforce, several are continuing their dreams as entertainers and entrepreneurs, and others have aspirations such as the military or missionary work.
Dozens of students in the inaugural graduating class are graduating a year earlier than they would in a traditional program because they are on Reach Cyber’s Accelerated Pace program, which allows them to attend summer, fall and spring sessions full-time to earn more credits throughout the year.