A Colebrookdale Township family was displaced when fire engulfed their home in the 1600 block of Weisstown Road on May 17, authorities reported.
The was ruled accidental, a state police spokesman at Reading reported.
An investigation by a state police fire marshal Corey Heimbach determined the fire started in the attic area of the house.
“The home was fully involved when firefighters arrived,” said Jeff Bealer, public information officer for Boyertown Fire & Rescue. “Flames were shooting through the roof.”
The occupants, a woman and a child, were able to flee their burning home, Bealer said.
They were uninjured, and firefighters managed to rescue several pets from the home. The family is living with relatives.
The home, located about 2 miles southwest of Bechtelsville, is a total loss, Bealer said.
Damage to the property was estimated at $200,000, state police reported.
While plenty of apparatus responding from fire companies in Berks and Montgomery counties, fire command issued a second alarm for additional manpower.
The fire was initially reported at 1:24 p.m. and was declared under control at 2:04 p.m.
The cause is under investigation by the state police fire marshal.
Responding with Boyertown Fire & Rescue were Eastern Berks Fire and Earl Township fire departments and Boyertown ambulance. Montgomery County responders included Gilbertsville, New Hanover, Ringing Hill and West End.