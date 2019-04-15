The Berks Photographic Society is excited to once again be hosting the Dynamic Images Photography Conference this year at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Wyomissing. This top-notch conference, on May 3 through May 5, is open to photographers of all ability levels from beginners to advanced. Built for today’s photographer, the Dynamic Images Photo Conference provides an eclectic mix of programs to help anyone advance and develop their photography skills.
The theme this year is “Exploring Creativity” and will include presentations by well known photographers and photography educators as well as hands-on experiences including model shoots. Themed photo shoots include Intro to Studio Lighting, Return to the Renaissance, Glam Horror, Memories of the Circus, and Return to the Renaissance. Presentations encompass everything from Multiplicity by Lisa and Tom Cuchera, to Creative Photography: Seeing with New Eyes by local photographer and teacher Valerie Hoffman. The conference will also feature representatives from Canon and Tamron as well as a photo competition for both digital and prints.
This is the 60th year that the Berks Photographic Society has produced a photo conference making it one of the oldest, and now also one of the newest, photographic conferences of all time. Get all the information you need at the Dynamic Images website https://www.dynamicimagesconference.org/.