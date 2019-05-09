As the two-month countdown begins until its annual used book sale, Book Bonanza welcomes additional donations to help fill its new sale space. Now through June 26, volunteers will continue to accept donations of gently used books, DVD’s, audiobooks, and other materials at their drop off location next to Firehouse Subs at the Berkshire Mall.
The fundraiser returns to the Berkshire Mall for 2019, but this time in a different location. The old Gap store recently became available as a sale site, and with it approximately 10,000 square feet of floor space, doubling the amount of room from the previous year. And more space equals more books.
“The goal of Book Bonanza has always been two-fold,” said Vicki Steinberg, Book Bonanza chairperson. “To raise money for local libraries and girls’ scholarship and to try and place books back into the hands of Berks Countians.”
And try they will. With the larger sale space offered by the Berkshire Mall’s general manager, Ellen Smoll, and through the generous donations from community members, Book Bonanza is anticipating a much larger selection for the 2019 fundraiser.
Those interested in donating gently used books should stop by the collection site next to Firehouse Subs on Monday and Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon and Wednesday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m.. For a full list of acceptable donations and more information about the sale, please visit the Book Bonanza website at www.berksbookbonanza.org.