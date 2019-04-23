What inspires you? The Boyertown Area Choral Association’s 29th annual spring concert seeks to inspire audiences through a pleasing selection of uplifting songs. The 50-plus member choir will perform on Saturday, May 4, at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown, and again on Sunday, May 5, at 3 p.m. at The Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, 35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown.
"How Can I Keep from Singing" is the theme of the spring concert as the chorus explores through music various sources of inspiration. The refreshing beauty of nature is highlighted in such soothing numbers as "For the Beauty of the Earth" and "Like a River in My Soul." In "Come Away," a joyous ode to spring and rebirth, the lyrics celebrate that “the winter is past, the rain is over and gone, the flowers appear on the earth, the time for singing has come!” The comfort offered by faith is highlighted with selections like the enthusiastic "Hold on to the Rock" and the intense "The Majesty and Glory of Your Name." The modern ballad "Blessings" asks unexpected questions like: “What if your blessings come through raindrops? What if your healing comes through tears?”
To help inspire local youth to develop their musical talents, the chorus presents the Margaretta R. Lamb Music Scholarship to outstanding Boyertown Area High School seniors who excel in choral music and who intend to continue their education in the music field.
The Boyertown Area Choral Association is directed by Donna M. House with piano accompaniment provided by Robin Ward. Both concerts are free and open to the public. A reception with light refreshments will follow the May 5 performance.