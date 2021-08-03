Huff’s Union Church
540 Conrad Road Alburtis
Aug. 14: community picnic. Food available rain or shine beginning at 4 p.m. Music by the Majestics from 5 to 8 p.m. For details call the church office at 610-845-2626.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Route 73 and Neiffer Road, Obelisk
Aug. 15: The Rev. Christian McMullan will conduct the 9:30 a.m. Praise service in the Fellowship Hall. All welcome. We require all church service attendees to wear a mask and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet. We will not be singing as we are accustomed to. Do not attend services if you feel sick. Weekly services offered online via St. Luke’s Obelisk YouTube Channel. It is our hope and prayer that everyone stays safe and well during these difficult times.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Aug. 15: worship at 9 a.m. in our Sanctuary. Services are streamed online and a recording is available afterwards. Services and other resources can be found at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us on our website or like us on
Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/) for a variety of resources including worship and prayers. Check our website regularly for latest safety protocols and church information as well as inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope that here you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs. Find information about emailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Sundays: open for in-person worship at 9:30 a.m. Registration required in advance on our website or by calling the office. Livestreamed worship continues on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown).
Free Drive Thru Take Out Meal: every Saturday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. For updates and further details, check our website or call the office and leave a voicemail message.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Aug. 15: join us in the sanctuary for worship at 9:30 a.m. for the twelfth Sunday after Pentecost. Communion is celebrated every Sunday. The sermon text for the day is Ephesians 5:15-20: “Filled with the Spirit, sing thanks to God.” … “but be filled with the Spirit, 19as you sing psalms and hymns and spiritual songs among yourselves, singing and making melody to the Lord in your hearts, 20giving thanks to God the Father at all times and for everything in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.” We continue to take precautions. Should you not feel ready to return to indoor worship, listen on 91.3FM or watch as we livestream at stlukegilbertsville.org. Al services will be livestreamed, no matter where the service is held.
Community Clothing Rack: open Aug. 18 and 25 for shopping 9 a.m. to noon. Masks and physical distancing required. Enter through far door - sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door - again - sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road Barto
Aug. 15: worship on the 12th Sunday after Pentecost at the 9 a.m. Holy Communion worship service with pre-packaged elements in the pews. Pastor Matthew Finney will be leading the congregation in the worship service and preaching the sermon. During the service, the baptism of Vincent Otero will be held. Our assistant for the 9 a.m. service will be Sue Hoffman and our Greeters/Ushers are Roxanne and Butch Fox. Altar Guild this morning will be Chershe Derr and Counting Team is “B”. Coffee and Conversation will be held at 8:30 a.m. and then again after worship in the Welcome Center. Masks are not required for worship, but if you feel more comfortable wearing one you are more than welcome to. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
Pastor Matt’s office hours: Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Trinity’s Church Council has voted to relax our COVID restrictions effective immediately as follows: members and visitors are still requested to sign in for worship services. Masks and social distancing are optional. You may sit anywhere in the sanctuary. Chairs will remain set up in the narthex for anyone who still wishes to socially distance. We ask that everyone be respectful of others and their choices.
Summer Worship 9 a.m.: We will continue to livestream our service via Facebook. Sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Place your offering envelope in the plate in the Narthex. Any questions, contact the church office, 610-369-1281. There will be no Sunday School in August. We will return to our regular worship schedule on Sept. 5 with 8 a.m. Contemporary Worship Service, 9:15 a.m. Sunday School, 10:30 a.m. Worship Service, Coffee Hour to follow.
Trinity Newsletter: is in a container in the parking lot along the church office walkway for those who are unable to come to church. To have it mailed, call the church office.
Scout Troop 511 hoagies: will not be sold in August, will resume in September. Thank you to those who have ordered hoagies.
PJ Project: donate gently used or new pajamas or sweatpants for children and adults, all sizes male and female. Place donation in box in the Narthex. Any questions, see Kathy Kuser.
In Ian’s Boots: donate used sporting equipment - used cleats, balls, pads, guards, gently used shoes and boots - to distribute to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.