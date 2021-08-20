BARTO — The Boyertown Area Historical Society recently celebrated the restoration of a historic building in Barto — Bobb’s Mill, which dates back to the early 1730s.
“On Forgedale Road in Barto stands a building that is filled with history. The building was recently dedicated after being refurbished from many years of neglect,” Luann Zambanini, treasurer of the Boyertown Area Historical Society said in a release.
The refurbishing project was thanks to Andreas Coelo and his group of investors, Jose and Laura, as well as the craftsmen of Pennsylvania Craftsmen Construction Co. for the restoration.
“Eugene Kehler, Rick Pepietro and John Pepietro spent over 12 weeks rescuing the structure and roof of this old mill. Without these major renovations the structure would have not survived another winter,” said Zambanini.
Historical Society President Racheal Kehler explained the history of Bobb’s Mill during the dedication ceremony.
The mill was built by hand labor in the early 1730s.
“Each stone was carved and laid by hand. Each beam came only after a tree was chopped down and hand hewn into the length and shape needed,” Kehler said.
The mill was operated by seven different families through the years.
Christian Beilder (builder of the mill) sold it to Conrad Bobb in 1744. Conrad ran the mill for 16 years until his death.
Daniel Bobb then purchased the mill. In the early 1800s, Daniel built a family home on the property, which still stands today. A date stone is still visible on this family home and it includes Daniel and his wife Catharina’s initials. Daniel passed the family property down to his son, Daniel Jr.
The Bobb family would own and operate the mill for 129 years.
After the Bobb family, the mill continued in operation through several families for almost 100 years. Clayton Saylor was the last to operate the mill.
“A plaque was unveiled at the dedication for future generations to remember the hard work of the gentlemen of Pennsylvania Craftsmen Construction Company who lovingly restored this amazing part of history,” said Zambanini.
Food and entertainment were provided for attending guests, as well as musical entertainment. The Boyertown Area Historical Society helped with the historical research aspects of the mill and was proud to participate in this dedication event.