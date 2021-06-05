The Boyertown Area Historical Society joins forces with historic Bahr’s Mill to present Not Your Run of the Mill Living History Event on June 19.
The event will be held at Bahr’s Mill located 85 Sawmill Road, just outside of Boyertown proper, in Gabelsville, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a rain date of June 20.
Vendors will offer a wide selection of crafts including handmade brooms, quilt work, wooden creations, blacksmith work, floral arrangements, soaps, baskets, and more. There will be several historical societies and local museums represented to answer any questions you may have about history of the area.
Check out some vintage tractors. Take a tour of the mill. Special events are planned during the day, including historical presentations, live accordion music, live harp music and more. Sweet Beginnings will be catering for the event.
There will be no admission fee.