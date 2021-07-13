Boyertown Community Ambulance Service is the first EMS agency in Pennsylvania to earn Certified Autism Center designation by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards, the ambulance service announced.
In pursuit of this goal, the Boyertown Community Ambulance raised funds to train staff and purchase sensory kits for their ambulances. This was made possible through the support of the Berks County Community Foundation.
The Boyertown Community Ambulance Service now has new tools in its toolbox to treat autistic individuals. These tools include noise canceling earphones, sunglasses, charts, and fidget toys to help calm autistic patients, especially when dealing with sensory overload emergencies. They also carry special tablets to communicate.
The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards training, along with these specialized tools help EMS providers administer lifesaving care, when time is critical.
Sensory challenges can sometimes delay critical EMS care interventions.
“In the past, we weren’t always aware when a person had autism spectrum disorder, unless their caretaker informed us,” said Jeff Knopf, Executive Director of EMS for the Boyertown Community Ambulance Service.
“I feel it’s vital for EMS providers to be able to recognize signs that may indicate someone is autistic," Knopf continued. "During the COVID pandemic, we responded to many patients with autism spectrum disorder. Communication is especially challenging, when patients were no longer in a routine or familiar environment.”
As part of Certified Autism Center designation, the Boyertown Community Ambulance staff received position-specific training to enhance their understanding and sensitivity when helping autistic individuals or those with other sensory sensitivities.
For more than 20 years, International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards has been the industry leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, healthcare, and corporate professionals around the globe. The Board provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and autistic individuals in order to provide professionals serving individuals with these needs a better understanding of how to communicate and interact with individuals with cognitive differences or sensory needs, industry best practices, and the latest research in these areas.
“We know that training, specifically in autism and other needs, is critical to help save lives and ensure professionals such as the team at Boyertown can be as effective in their roles as possible. We’re excited to work with Boyertown Community Ambulance Services to help provide the best care for all,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman.
IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.
The Boyertown Community Ambulance Service is an Advanced Life Support emergency medical service that has been serving the community since 1941. The EMS agency provides primary emergency medical coverage for Boyertown Borough, Colebrookdale Township, and a large portion of both Earl and Douglass Townships. The agency provides CPR and first aid training and many other training opportunities.